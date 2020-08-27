Ravens Defender Heaps Major Praise on Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is poised for a big season in 2020, and has already taken on the look of one of the best tight ends in the game. It’s safe to say one of his teammates already sees that as well.

Speaking with the media, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Tavon Young explained what he thinks will make the team better in 2020, and as he said, his battles with Andrews stand out since he is one of the best tight ends in the league.

Young said:

“During the season I am going to face all kinds of receivers going in the nickel slot. Tight ends, big receivers, fast receivers, slow receivers, receivers good with their hands. Going against Mark, he’s one of the best tight ends in the league I feel like. Him and I go at it. We always chat it up.”

Obviously, the Ravens’ defense is in good position to succeed this season and that’s thanks in part to their talent that is forged in practice against a quality offense.

Andrews could be set for a big season, and clearly his teammates wouldn’t disagree with that notion.

Mark Andrews Still Trying to Improve

He might be great in the eyes of his teammates, but Andrews is never satisfied. After a solid first few seasons in the league, Andrews has begun to take on the look of an elite player. Even while that might be the case, it’s clear he still wants to improve to become the best of the best at his position in the league.

Speaking with reporters, Andrews was asked about where he sees himself in 2020 and beyond, and as he said, it’s more about personal improvement and team goals than anything else.

"I want to be the best TE. I'm not there yet." @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/LVJv3QFae7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2020

Andrews said:

“Obviously last year was a good year, but there’s a lot of room for me to improve. Looking back this offseason, had a ton of time to think and watch film, really work on my body to try and get to that next level. I want to be the best tight end. I’m not there yet, I’m excited to show what I can do this year. I think blocking’s got to be a huge thing for me where I want to improve. I’ve got to make big strides in that area this year. Just continue to work as a receiving guy. That’s my bread and butter, but I always want to get better with that. I want to be dangerous in all situations. I don’t come out and have goals for any year, I’m a team guy, I want to win a Super Bowl and that’s the most important thing for me.”

It’s great to see Andrews on the same page when it comes to the overall team goals, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens be able to accomplish those things with a similar mindset throughout the team. It’s clear the team is putting the whole group over personal improvement which is great to see.

Bet on Andrews continuing to look elite along the way as well.

Mark Andrews 2019 Highlights

Last season, Andrews was dominant for the Ravens and posted an excellent season on the field given his 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. That work was celebrated with a new video which proved just how good Andrews was last season playing for the team.

Here’s a look at his greatest hits:

Lamar Jackson re-tweeted the video, showing how excited he was for Andrews as a top target heading into the 2020 season.

Wideout Marquise Brown, a young star in his own right, called Andrews “the truth” on the team in re-tweeting the video.

Clearly, Andrews is poised for big things this coming season and the Ravens franchise and key players understand what direction he’s going. That could be the biggest reason the team moved on from fellow young tight end threat Hayden Hurst this offseason.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 13 touchdowns and 1,404 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

While many might not think Andrews has much to work on, he begs to differ which is certainly amazing to note. His teammates might still disagree, however.

