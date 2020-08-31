Ric Drasin Dead: Bodybuilding Legend Dies at 76 After Kidney Problem

Ric Drasin, a legendary figure in bodybuilding, movie stunts and professional wrestling, has died at the age of 76. Drasin was being treated in a hospital for a kidney problem. Despite his many achievements, arguably Drasin’s finest moment came when he sketched the iconic logo for Gold’s Gym.

Drasin was a native of Bakersfield, California. He trained with Arnold Schwarzenegger during his time in bodybuilding. In 2012, Drasin won the first Joe Gold Lifetime Achievement Award thanks to his accomplishments in bodybuilding and wrestling, according to his official website. At the time of his death, Drasin was living in Sherman Oaks, California.

Drasin’s children, Sami, Adam and Shane, announced his sad passing in a August 30 Facebook post. The message read in part, ” It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of our father. He was everything to us.” The Drasin family described him as a “father, role model, and friend.” The post concluded with the words, “Ric’s immeasurable presence will be with us all forever.”

Drasin Was Awaiting Knee Replacement Surgery When He Passed Away

On August 22, Drasin said in a Facebook post that he was being treated at a hospital for a kidney problem. Drasin said in the post that his kidneys and heart were fine. Drasin said he couldn’t stand on his own because he had spent so much time in bed. Drasin said he was awaiting knee replacement surgery which was due on September 2.

Drasin first told his followers that he was in the hospital in an August 15 post. Drasin said in an August 17 post that he was retaining water in his kidneys. Iron Magazine reported in August 2020 that Drasin’s health issues were related to an earlier knee surgery.

Drasin Began His Professional Wrestling Career in 1965

Drasin began his professional wrestling career in 1965 when he joined Johnnie Mae Young’s wrestling school in Los Angeles, according to his book. That same year, Drasin made his in-ring debut against Buddy “Killer” Austin. During the 1960s and 70s, Drasin, known as The Equalizer, wrestled on the west coast and in Hawaii. In the 1980s, Drasin performed at several events for World Wrestling Entertainment. In the 1990s, Drasin began his own wrestling promotion, the American Wrestling Federation. Drasin retired from professional wrestling in 2001.

Drasin wrote about his experiences in the 2004 book, So, You Want to Be a Wrestling Promoter. Drasin’s autobiography, The Time of My Life, was published in 2016. In October 1987, The Los Angeles Times reported on Drasin’s backyard wrestling school in Van Nuys, California.

Drasin’s Favorite Quote Was: ‘There’s No Such Thing as No. If You Want Something Bad Enough, You Can Do it’

During the 1980s, Drasin operated a clothing line known as Big Boy Clothing. According to his IMDb page, Drasin appeared in the original The Incredible Hulk television series, Charlie’s Angels and the 1996 movie The Rock.

Drasin last appeared on his weekly YouTube series, Ric’s Corner, three weeks before his death. Drasin regularly interviewed various bodybuilders and professional wrestlers. On one online profile, Drasin gave his favorite quote as “There’s no such thing as no. If you want something bad enough, you can do it.” The same profile said that Drasin kept in “excellent shape” and that he trained seven times a week.

Drasin’s daughter, Sami, is a celebrated photographer whose work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter.

