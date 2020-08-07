UFC Champ’s Toughest Out: ‘Conor, Hands Down’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is headed into an important title fight against interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, but Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez revealed that the toughest matchup at 155 pounds for his fighter was actually a fighter he’s already beaten before.

Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Mendez said that Conor McGregor was easily the toughest out for Nurmagomedov out of a list of top competitors that also included Gaethje, Dustin Poirer and Tony Ferguson.

“Conor, hands down,” Mendez said.

Of the top lightweights, Khabib's coach calls Conor the toughest out 👀 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/anYxM3cAQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2020

UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is scheduled to take place on October 24 at a location to be determined. The two most likely destinations are Fight Island in Abu Dhabi or UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov, 31, is undefeated in 28 professional fights. The Russian dynamo is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, and he’s currently ranked No. 2 on the men’s pound-for-pound list.

Meanwhile, Gaethje, 31, enters the biggest fight of his career having won four straight including his massive upset victory over Ferguson at UFC 249 in May.

Now the two stalwart lightweight champs are set to collide for the UFC’s undisputed lightweight championship at 155 pounds.

