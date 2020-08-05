Conor McGregor’s Bold Claim About Biggest Rival: ‘Kids Trembling!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a bold claim about his biggest rival this week. The 32-year-old busted into the comments section of one of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani’s posts on Instagram in which the journalist posted a video of Helwani and Daniel Cormier discussing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s takedowns.

McGregor took aim at Cormier’s praise of the champ by posting, “Daniel, Chill bro. I stuffed over half those takedowns on one foot. Kids trembling of a [rematch].

You can see a screenshot of the since-deleted comment below.

Conor made this huge claim on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MrA4f357xa — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) August 5, 2020

Pundits Were Discussing Potential Khabib vs. GSP Superfight

The pundits were discussing on ESPN’s “DC and Helwani” the potential April 2021 superfight between Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. While Helwani believes the 39-year-old Hall of Famer St-Pierre has a decent chance to upset Nurmagomedov, Cormier shot that idea down entirely.

The thing to which McGregor seems to have taken issue with was that Cormier said there was nobody in the UFC from 155 to 185 pounds that could keep Nurmagomedov from taking them down to the mat.

Both Cormier and Nurmagomedov train at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, so it makes sense he would respect the impressive skills of one of his training partners.

On top of that, Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant champions in MMA history.

Conor McGregor Won’t Fight in UFC Anytime Soon

McGregor doesn’t appear to be heading back into the UFC’s Octagon anytime soon. Instead, the megastar appears to be headed back inside a boxing ring.

The 32-year-old has all but formally announced his intention of facing WBC welterweight champion and 41-year-old boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a crossover megafight, something the Irishman revealed back in January he had long been working on.

Moreover, McGregor’s Instagram feed has been littered over the last two months with pictures and videos of the fighter continuing to train as a boxer even though he just told the world he was retiring in June.

Still, McGregor seems to at least still have his eye on the UFC and its fighters. If anything, that means he could be heading back to MMA action as early as 2021.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Former Champ Wants Big Fights: ‘Give Me Conor!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel