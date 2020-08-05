UFC Fighter Spits in Opponent’s Food [WATCH]

A UFC fighter mistakenly received his opponent’s food this week from the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas so he made a video of himself spitting in it and posted it to social media. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is scheduled to face Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday, Aug. 8 at UFC APEX in Nevada.

You can watch the video of Lewis spitting in Oleinik’s food below.

Lewis Tied for Most Knockouts in UFC Heavyweight History

Lewis enters his next fight tied for the most knockouts in the history of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Lewis, Junior Dos Santo and Cain Velasquez all share the honor with 10 total knockouts. The most knockouts in UFC history overall is 11, so all three fighters are among the current crop of fighters hoping to end their careers in first place in that important category.

Matt Brown, Anthony Johnson and Thiago Santos all currently share the top spot per UFC Record Book with 11 total knockouts.

Lewis One of UFC’s Most Beloved Jokesters

Lewis is one of the most powerful punchers in UFC history, but the 35-year-old is also one of the most beloved jokesters in the history of the company.

You can watch some of his most famous moments in the video below.

On top of that, Lewis is the type of success story that is sometimes only found in the world of combat sports.

The hard-hitting heavyweight had a difficult start to life that included spending three-and-half years in prison for violating parole. But t incident that landed him that parole violation was an altercation with a member of the Klu Klux Klan. The KKK member was armed with a shotgun that night, but Lewis was the one who ended going to prison over the matter.

Regardless, Lewis’ stunning run as one of the top heavyweight MMA fighters in the sport has helped the fighter succeed in life despite those early troubles.

In fact, Lewis revealed to Heavy earlier this year that he was grateful that his early struggles could help inspire others who have also experienced adversity.

“Yeah, because everyone really could relate to my story,” Lewis said. “Because everyone been through tough times in their life. Maybe trying to stretch and crawl and get out of their situation and they look at me and my story and see that I had way worse than them.”

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8 at UFC APEX in Nevada. Also known as UFC Vegas 6, Lewis vs. Oleinik will be televised live on ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET.

You can see the full fight card below.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Prelims

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi

