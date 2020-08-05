UFC Fighter Spits in Opponent’s Food [WATCH]

A UFC fighter mistakenly received his opponent’s food this week from the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas so he made a video of himself spitting in it and posted it to social media. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is scheduled to face Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday, Aug. 8 at UFC APEX in Nevada.
You can watch the video of Lewis spitting in Oleinik’s food below.
Wrong guy pic.twitter.com/o6EYz3vnGo
— Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 5, 2020
Lewis Tied for Most Knockouts in UFC Heavyweight History
Lewis enters his next fight tied for the most knockouts in the history of the UFC’s heavyweight division.
Lewis, Junior Dos Santo and Cain Velasquez all share the honor with 10 total knockouts. The most knockouts in UFC history overall is 11, so all three fighters are among the current crop of fighters hoping to end their careers in first place in that important category.
Matt Brown, Anthony Johnson and Thiago Santos all currently share the top spot per UFC Record Book with 11 total knockouts.
Lewis One of UFC’s Most Beloved Jokesters
Lewis is one of the most powerful punchers in UFC history, but the 35-year-old is also one of the most beloved jokesters in the history of the company.
You can watch some of his most famous moments in the video below.
On top of that, Lewis is the type of success story that is sometimes only found in the world of combat sports.
The hard-hitting heavyweight had a difficult start to life that included spending three-and-half years in prison for violating parole. But t incident that landed him that parole violation was an altercation with a member of the Klu Klux Klan. The KKK member was armed with a shotgun that night, but Lewis was the one who ended going to prison over the matter.
Regardless, Lewis’ stunning run as one of the top heavyweight MMA fighters in the sport has helped the fighter succeed in life despite those early troubles.
In fact, Lewis revealed to Heavy earlier this year that he was grateful that his early struggles could help inspire others who have also experienced adversity.
“Yeah, because everyone really could relate to my story,” Lewis said. “Because everyone been through tough times in their life. Maybe trying to stretch and crawl and get out of their situation and they look at me and my story and see that I had way worse than them.”
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8 at UFC APEX in Nevada. Also known as UFC Vegas 6, Lewis vs. Oleinik will be televised live on ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET.
You can see the full fight card below.
Main Card
Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Prelims
Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi
