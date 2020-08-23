Recently Defeated UFC Star Receives ‘Keyboard Warrior’ Title [LOOK]

There’s a new champion according to former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo. Bantamweight star “Suga” Sean O’Malley lost his first professional MMA fight when he was defeated by Marlon Vera via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 252. During the opening frame of the bout, Suga Sean sustained an injury to his leg and he was ultimately finished by “Chito’s” ruthless elbows.

On Saturday, Cejudo sent Suga Sean a picture of a UFC championship belt that was doctored — instead of the belt having the “UFC” acronym on the front of it, it had a golden keyboard. “Triple C wrote, “Hey keyboard warrior here’s your belt. Try not to roll your ankle while typing @SugaSeanMMA.”

See the belt below:

https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1297247264184958977

Both fighters are known for trash talking and O’Malley and Cejudo have a history of going back and forth on Twitter throwing verbal jabs at each other. After Suga Sean was defeated by Chito, Cejudo took to Twitter, writing: “Like [I] said all bark.”

Triple C followed up the tweet with a screenshot of O’Malley with a knee on the canvas during his UFC 252 bout, tweeting, “Sooner or later they all bend the knee.”

Sooner or later they all bend the knee. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yR5x1OuMnW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

Suga Sean Posted a Video of Himself Dancing a Few Days After His Loss & Cejudo Responded

On August 17, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Sugar Sean received an X-ray on his ankle and lower leg and confirmed that the fighter did not suffer a fracture. O’Malley is currently awaiting an MRI to check for ligament and tendon damage.

A few days after Sugar Sean’s X-ray, the UFC star shared a video of himself dancing while standing on both legs. Triple C ripped on Suga Sean again, responding to O’Malley’s video. Triple C tweeted, “Her nails grew back. Sean ‘The Princess’ Northcut.”

Earlier in the week, Cejudo responded to a fan’s comment comparing Triple C and Sugar Sean. The fan shared a clip of Cejudo’s match with former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson that showed Cejudo feeling the impact of a low kick.

Cejudo wrote, “I fought [Demetrious Johnson] and Marlon [Moraes] with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete. #levels.”

I fought DJ and Marlon with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete. #levels https://t.co/bca2cYooBA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

Suga Sean Is Still a Promising Prospect in the UFC

At 25 years old, Suga Sean still has a lot of potential in the UFC considering his dynamic striking style and personality. With the Vera defeat, O’Malley’s pro record fell to 12-1. He is currently 4-1 in the UFC and holds an impressive knockout victory over one of the most notable veterans in the bantamweight division, Eddie Wineland.

Even though he was handed his first loss, Suga Sean’s confidence is as high as ever. On Thursday, O’Malley posted episode 97 of his podcast, The Timbo Sugar Show, where he spoke about his loss to Chito.

“Let’s look at his career in five years, let’s look at mine,” O’Malley said via MMA Fighting. “I’m going to be f***ing world champion, he’s going to be a f***ing journeyman. That’s just what his style is. He wins some, he loses some. He’s slow, but he’s gritty, so he’s going to be able to finish some people after they beat him up for a while. The way his pace was, super slow like that, and I was exploding into shots, I wasn’t gonna get tired and I was just gonna beat his ass.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I was gonna get a finish in that first round. He was tough and he was patient, which was fine, because that’s easier for me, he wasn’t doing anything, he was standing there. It f***ing sucks.”

