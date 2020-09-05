Barcelona Find Solution to Marc-Andre ter Stegen Contract Standoff

Barcelona have finally come up with a solution aimed at ending the current contract standoff concerning goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Talks over a new deal for the Germany international stalled earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stopper is regarded as one of the club’s most important players and his current deal expires in 2022.

According to Sergi Capdevila at Sport, Ter Stegen’s renewal remains a top priority and they now have a “pre-agreement” with the goalkeeper about a contract extension.

The new deal will see his “salary raised on an escalating scale.” Ter Stegen will not receive the increase he initially demanded but “will accept this rare style of contract” and sign on until 2024.

Ter Stegen to Miss Start of Season

Barcelona are going to have to cope without Ter Stegen for the start of the new 2020-21 campaign. The goalkeeper underwent knee surgery in August after struggling with the problem throughout last season.

The Germany international is not expected to return to action until early November, meaning he is likely to miss at least five La Liga games and the start of the new Champions League campaign.

La Liga is due to kick-off on September 12, but Barcelona will not play their first game until September 27 against Villarreal. The Catalan giants’ start has been delayed because of their Champions League commitments in August.

Chance For Neto to Impress

Ter Stegen’s injury problems mean that Brazilian Neto will get the chance to impress between the sticks for Barcelona in 2020-21. The 31-year-old arrived from Valencia last summer but barely featured in his debut campaign.

Neto only managed four appearances throughout the whole season and had been linked with an exit until Ter Stegen went under the knife.

Yet Neto now has an excellent opportunity to impress for the Catalan giants in the early weeks of the season. The goalkeeper faces a testing time with games against Villarreal, Celta, Sevilla, Getafe, and fierce rivals Real Madrid up first.

Neto has only managed one clean sheet, in the 5-0 win over Alaves on the final day of last season, so far in his Barcelona career but will need to add to that tally if he is to help the Catalans make a strong start to 2020-21 under new manager Ronald Koeman.

