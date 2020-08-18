Barcelona Confirm Ter Stegen Out for Long Spell After Surgery

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone successful knee surgery and will be out of action for at least two months.

The Germany international has had surgery “on the patellar tendon in his right knee” and will definitely miss the start of the new La Liga season in September, according to an official statement.

“The intervention was realized successfully and the expected time of recovery will be approximately 2,5 months.”

La Liga is due to restart on September 12, meaning Barcelona will turn to their back-ups to provide cover for the 28-year-old. Brazilian Neto is the most likely to come into the first team, although Barcelona B’s Inaki Pena is also available and an option.

Barca Facing Tough Start to the Season

Ter Stegen’s absence is a huge blow for the Catalan giants. The German is considered one of Europe’s best goalkeepers and was one of the team’s most impressive performers in 2019-20.

Neto only arrived at the club last summer to replace and has barely featured for his new team, playing just four times in all competitions and keeping just one clean sheet along the way.

There had been rumors Barca could look to sell the experienced Brazilian in the summer transfer window but with finances tight and Ter Stegen sidelined he now has a chance to stake a claim in the first team.

Barcelona Set for New Management

Barcelona will also start the season under new management following the dismissal of Quique Setien. Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is expected to replace the 61-year-old at the Camp Nou and has told Fox Sports a deal is close.

“I can’t say much before everything is signed. It is about the details now but it could very well be it will be final today.” “I didn’t expect things to go so fast, and it is not the best timing. It took me by surprise as well but Barcelona is the only club for which I had a release clause in my contract. It’s ugly for the Dutch FA (KNVB) but not unexpected.”

Koeman may need to hit the ground running too. Barca finished the season empty-handed in 2019-20 for the first time in over a decade and more will be expected of the team next season.

Patience is likely to be in short supply if Koeman does not deliver improved performances and results after taking over, and he will want his first-choice goalkeeper back as soon as possible.

