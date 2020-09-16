Barcelona’s Pedri & Riqui Puig Put On Half-Time Show [WATCH]

Barcelona youngsters Riqui Puig and Pedri have already offered supporters plenty of reasons to get excited but offered a reminder of their talents on Wednesday.

The two players were second-half substitutes in Barcelona’s pre-season friendly against Girona but spent half-time sharpening up their skills.

Estos dos nos van a dar muchas alegrías 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ijZBPFVDvm — Ansu (@TitoAnsu) September 16, 2020

Puig and Pedri eventually took to the pitch just after the hour mark, as manager Ronald Koeman made wholesale changes to his team.

Pedri almost scored 10 minutes later after being teed up by Konrad de la Fuente but saw his side-footed effort tipped around the post by the goalkeeper.

Koeman praised both players, and USA starlet Konrad, after the win.

“We know that we have very good young players. The important thing is to participate in training sessions and friendly matches. If I have to highlight a young man I would say Konrad, but Pedri and Riqui also have a great future ahead of them.”

Barcelona play again on Saturday when they take on Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Making Instant Impression

Pedri only arrived at Barcelona this summer from Las Palmas but has wasted little time in making an impression at the Camp Nou. The 17-year-old started and shone in Barcelona’s first pre-season friendly against Nastic on Saturday.

The teenager has already admitted he has received offers from other clubs, but Barcelona have now decided they will not be sending him out on loan in 2020-21, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

Instead, Pedri will become part of Koeman’s first-team squad and will soon be handed a squad number for the new La Liga campaign, according to Toni Juanmarti at Sport.

Time For Riqui Puig To Shine?

Puig is also expected to be officially promoted to the first-team from Barcelona B after making the breakthrough at the end of last season. The 21-year-old has featured in both pre-season friendlies and looks ready to make an impact in the team.

His performances at club level have not gone unnoticed either. He was called into the Spain Under-21 squad for a September international and made his debut for the team against North Macedonia.

Puig has long been considered one of the jewels of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, and it seems supporters can look forward to seeing him regularly in the first team in 2020-21.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Scores Golazo In Barcelona Friendly [WATCH]