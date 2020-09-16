Lionel Messi Scores Golazo In Barcelona Friendly [WATCH]

Lionel Messi was in pre-season friendly action for Barcelona on Wednesday against Girona and curled home a brilliant strike late in the first half.

The Argentine international took possession on the edge of the penalty area, turned, and then curled home a brilliant effort that went in off the underside of the post.

Messi’s strike made it 2-0 to Barcelona at half-time. The Argentina international had already played a key role in the opening goal scored by Philippe Coutinho.

The goal was Messi’s first of pre-season, while Coutinho now has two goals in two games for the Catalan giants since returning to the club from a loan spell with Bayern.

Messi Part of New-Look Attack Under Koeman

Messi took the pitch on Wednesday as part of a new-look attack under new manager Ronald Koeman. The 33-year-old played as a false nine with Griezmann behind, and new signing Francisco Trincao and Coutinho on the flanks.

There was no room at all for Luis Suarez in the matchday squad. There were rumors the Uruguayan could be recalled for the match, but manager Koeman opted to leave him out again.

The Dutchman’s attack certainly showed promise in the opening 45 minutes. All four players were involved in Coutinho’s opening goal which will have surely pleased with the boss.

