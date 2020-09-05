Cam Newton Better At QB Than Lamar Jackson? Marshall Faulk Makes Bold Claim

Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson is a BAD MAN!

The NFL’s MVP did the unthinkable last season in a November 9, 2019 game against the New England Patriots.

Jackson threw for 163 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the undefeated Patriots.

More specifically, the Ravens quarterback helped Baltimore upset the undefeated Patriots 37-20 by racking up 224 total yards and three toal touchdowns; one passing and two rushing.

For those keeping score at home: Jackson’s numbers vs. Patriots….17-for-23 with 163 passing yards and a touchdown; 16 rushes for 61 yards and two TDs.

“Lamar Jackson kicked his butt,” NFL Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

The he that Faulk is referring to is Patriots Head Coah Bill Belichick. “You can’t beat him,” said Faulk.

“The way you play football; if that quarterback can handle the physical nature of running the football and can throw the ball, you have something. Now Cam (Newton) is a better passer than Lamar, he’s a more physical runner; not as fast, so Belichick saw what the team struggles with and you are going to see him deploy Cam. Now don’t be surprised if you see other quarterbacks come in the game at times. Bill can do that. He doesn’t care. Your feelings don’t matter to him. Your stats, who you are, does not matter to him, i.e Tom Brady is gone!”

Cam Newton is the Patriots starting QB. The first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Auburn, Newton, 31, threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns during his eight year NFL career.

Newton was the NFL’s MVP in 2015. During that year, Newton guided the Panthers to a 15-1 run and a Super Bowl appearance. Newton signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal this past offseason that only guarantees him $550,000.

Even with incentives his deal maxes out to roughly $7.5 million.

The Patriots open their season on Sunday September 13 at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Marshall Faulk spoke fondly about Cam Newton. He spoke about Lamar Jackson’s potential going forward. A University of Louisville product, Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner, was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson guided the Ravens to a 14-2 record last season. Jackson, 23, has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes in 22 starts in the NFL.

Per Inside Hook: In those 22 starts, Jackson went 19-3, while tossing nearly two touchdowns per game in addition to rushing for nearly 80 yards and an additional 0.5 TDs per game on the ground.

Jackson ended last season with a league-best 36 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an NFL single-season record 1,206 rushing yards by a quarterback. That record was once held by Michael Vick. “That’s Michael Vick 2.0 right there,” retired NBA legend, Nate Robinson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He has the chance to be better than Vick if he keeps it up.”

“Mike Vick’s my favorite player,” Jackson said last season.

Vick’s set the initial single season QB rushing record of 1,039 rushing yards during the 2006 NFL season when the Virginia Tech legend was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. “I didn’t think a guy would come along and play between the tight hashes and do the things that I’ve done,” said Vick,

Jackson is now looking for an encore to a dynamic season this season. He’s also looking to secure a win in the NFL Playoffs. Back in their divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson threw for 365 yards but only only thre for one touchdown and threw two interceptions in the Ravens’ 28-12 loss.

Jackson was good on his feet. He scrambled for 143 yard on 20 carries.

With a clean slate, the Ravens open up their regular season on Sunday September 13 against the Odell Beckham-led Cleveland Browns. Sports Betting Dime gives the Ravens the edge over the Browns.