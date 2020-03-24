Patriots’ Bill Belichick Turns Cam Newton Into Super Bowl QB Says Analyst

Could Cam Newton join the New England Patriots and become their next starting quarterback?

They are without Tom Brady who bolted the New England area for warmer weather in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

In the case of Newton: Bleacher Report notes that the Patriots don’t want to pay the $19.1 million that he is owed this season.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter noted that the Pats were also not enamored with Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton who will earn a bit over $17 million next season. “I don’t think the Patriots are clamoring for either option right now,” he said.

“There’s nobody that the Patriots have identified that that money is worth spending on,” Schefter noted, adding, “Right now, they feel pretty comfortable with the quarterback position” with Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NFL analyst, Nate Burleson discussed the endless possibilities that Cam Newton could bring to the New England Patriots and their head coach, Bill Belichick.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Nate Burleson: Yeah. Say he went there. We would be like wow, you know what I’m sayin’? and that’s crazy so, I just feel like when Brady left, he did that because he has the ultimate faith in his talent – and if he does, it would be great to see him successful. The one thing I do want to see on the flip side of this maybe why the reason they let him go is because Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels and everybody within the organization think they can do it with any other quarterback. They know that when they had Matt Cassel they won eleven games. Bill Belichick; if he sits back and brings in somebody whether it’s Jarrett Stidham who’s behind Tom Brady now, or – my hope to the football gods is that I know that word is Jamison [Crowder] is going to sign with the Washington Redskins but what if Bill Belichick took Cam Newton or Jameis Winston and turned that quarterback into a Super Bowl champ…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I was gonna say, if you’re Cam Newton you rise to that occasion.

Nate Burleson: Yeah no doubt. If you’re Cam Newton and you the opportunity to play for Bill Belichick, you BETTER take advantage of it because there’s no better coach that will put you in position to be successful. And here’s the thing man, if he does that…Bruh. I’m trying to tell you – that would solidify Bill Belichick as the GOAT of ALL GOATS.