Chiefs, Texans Perform Individual Anthem Demonstrations To Kick off 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans put their rivalry aside for a few minutes in the name of social justice. Ahead of kickoff, the Texans decided to retreat back to the locker room for both the singing of the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the national anthem while the hosts remained on the field and locked arms.

It takes all of us. pic.twitter.com/duLF86ajhb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2020

The news was first reported earlier today by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who said players from both sides were been in talks about a joint demonstration” before the game that “makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity.”

#Chiefs and #Texans players have been in talks about a joint demonstration before tonight’s NFL kickoff game that makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity, per sources. One possibility discussed: Both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2020

Per more of his report, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and Texans safety Michael Thomas were among the players involved in conversations. Pelissero also referred to the dialogue as “fluid.”

Seeing as this is the first game of the season, both teams put on a shining example of what it means to peacefully protest and send a larger message that prejudice and discrimination will no longer be tolerated.

The NFL Gave Its Blessing in June To Peacefully Protest

The summer has been filled with peaceful protests to combat social injustice and calls for Americans to register to vote. Mahomes and Kansas City star safety Tyrann Mathieu also participated in a public service announcement alongside other NFL stars urging the league to condemn racism and acknowledge that Black Lives Matter.

Looks like the league was certainly listening and learning. Not too long afterwards, commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

READ MORE: Chiefs WR Walks Into Arrowhead With Unusual Pregame Outfit [LOOK]