Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Join NFL Stars in Powerful Black Lives Matter Video

In the midst of controversy, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu are using their platform to promote a positive message. on Thursday, the Super Bowl champions joined other prominent NFL stars in a powerful video protesting the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Check out the minute-long public service announcement here:
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sfwF9Uvgaa
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 5, 2020
Joining Mahomes and Mathieu include New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckhman Jr of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, among others. In the video, each NFL player questions: “What if I was George Floyd?”
As the video continues, the athletes name other black Americans who have lost their lives to police brutality, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubrey, Eric Garner and Laquan McDonald.
Mahomes Referred to Floyd’s Murder as ‘Senseless’
Breaking his silence earlier this week, Mahomes issued a poignant statement regarding Floyd’s murder, speaking of his own personal experiences in the process. Check out his full remarks, which he first made public via Twitter, below:
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 1, 2020
First, I send prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey. As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!
Love and unite!