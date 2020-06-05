Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Join NFL Stars in Powerful Black Lives Matter Video

In the midst of controversy, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu are using their platform to promote a positive message. on Thursday, the Super Bowl champions joined other prominent NFL stars in a powerful video protesting the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Check out the minute-long public service announcement here:

Joining Mahomes and Mathieu include New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckhman Jr of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, among others. In the video, each NFL player questions: “What if I was George Floyd?”

As the video continues, the athletes name other black Americans who have lost their lives to police brutality, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubrey, Eric Garner and Laquan McDonald.

Mahomes Referred to Floyd’s Murder as ‘Senseless’

Breaking his silence earlier this week, Mahomes issued a poignant statement regarding Floyd’s murder, speaking of his own personal experiences in the process. Check out his full remarks, which he first made public via Twitter, below: