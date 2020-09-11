Conor McGregor Blasts UFC: ‘What’s Going on Here’

Irish superstar Conor McGregor took aim at the UFC after he was issued a drug test while on a yaht. “Notorious” announced in June that he was retiring from mixed martial arts, however he has remained in the USADA testing pool.

Because of that, he is still subjected to random drug testing as per UFC regulation. Early Friday morning, McGregor tweeted, “What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless. 180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!!”

Notorious shared two pictures of the documents he was provided by the testing agents. See below:

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

Notorious has retired multiple times in the past five years and although he says he’s retired, he’s remains a part of the official UFC rankings.

McGregor is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s lightweight division and No. 10 in the male pound-for-pound rankings.

The Irish fighter is set to take part in a water-bike marathon on the Mediterranean Sea from Corsica to Monaco.

McGregor also shared his breakfast on Friday morning, writing “Today’s Breakfast – French toast, with avocado and fried egg, on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions. Smoothie – Dark chocolate banana. Vitamins – B12, D, C, Fish oil, calcium, beetroot shot. Good morning World.”

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1304326875171500032

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Think I Could’