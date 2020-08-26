UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Think I Could’

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre doesn’t he think he can cut down to 155 pounds and fight at his best. There has been a lot of talk about “GSP” coming out of retirement to take on the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a superfight.

Nurmagomedov has been vocal about fighting St-Pierre for his 30th, and possibly last, MMA bout. GSP is 39 years old and in retirement, however he has spoken many times about wanting to compete against “The Eagle.”

If GSP challenged Nurmagomedov at lightweight and took his title, the French Canadian would become the first-ever three-division UFC champion. It would be a historic feat and to many, he would be considered the greatest fighter of all time.

However, St-Pierre’s performance would take a hit if he competed at lightweight. In an interview with BT Sport, GSP praised Nurmagomedov and said that he wouldn’t likely compete with him at 155 pounds.

When asked about The Eagle, GSP said, “Khabib I believe is the best fighter right on the face of the Earth. On the face of the planet. He’s the best right now.”

St-Pierre also admitted, “I’m 39 years old, I don’t think I could go [to] 155lbs without my performance being compromised.”

Although GSP doesn’t believe he can fight optimally at 155, the former two-division champ didn’t rule out a welterweight or possible catchweight bout. There have been calls for the two to meet at 165 pounds as it is between both of the fighters’ dominant weight classes.

However, Nurmagomedov has a massive fight ahead of him in October and the superfight talk cannot ramp up until that contest is resolved.

The Eagle is taking on interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje on October 26 at UFC 254.

On the other end, GSP hasn’t fought since November 2017 when he won the middleweight belt by submitting then-champ Michael Bisping. St-Pierre vacated the belt shortly after.

