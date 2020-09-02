Dana White Agrees on Superfight: ‘I Would Do It’

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Tuesday night during the post-fight press conference for “Dana White’s Contender Series” that he’d be interested in putting together the proposed superfight between UFC superstars Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.

White said per ESPN, “If [Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar] both want to fight each other, I’m sure it’s a fight the fans would want to see and it would be a good introduction for Jones into the heavyweight division. So yeah if they both wanted to do it, I would do it.”

Jones, 33, vacated his light heavyweight title to pursue fights in the heavyweight division. Lesnar, 43, last fought inside the UFC’s Octagon at UFC 200 back in July 2016, but the former UFC heavyweight champion’s contract with the WWE expired earlier this week to make him a free agent.

Jones has expressed interest in potentially facing Lesnar in the past, and he even somewhat lobbed a challenge to Lesnar as recently as Monday.

“I’ll beatcho ass too,” Jones posted during his latest social media storm.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

So Jones and Lesnar could be headed into a massive UFC superfight between two of the most popular fighters in company history.

