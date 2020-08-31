‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar Heading Back To UFC?

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is now a free agent according to a report by PWInsider.com. That stunning news is fueling new speculation in the combat sports community that Lesnar might soon be headed back to the UFC for a massive superfight showdown against Jon Jones or even over to rival MMA promoter Bellator for a long-desired megafight against Fedor Emelianenko.

Per PWInsider.com, Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE and all his merchandise has been pulled from the company’s online store:

While the two sides have been working on a new deal, they have hit an impasse and have paused discussions. This leaves Lesnar on the open market where he could, if he desires, field offers from outside WWE, whether it be AEW or other wrestling promotions, UFC, or even outside endeavors beyond combat sports.

Lesnar, 34, last appeared at Wrestlemania 36 in March, losing his WWE championship to Drew McIntyre. The former UFC champion seemed to be on his way to returning to MMA back in 2019 to potentially face Daniel Cormier, but Lesnar ultimately returned to WWE action instead.

Lesnar last fought inside the Octagon at UFC 200 back in July 2016.

Lesnar vs. Jones Rumors Began 2 Weeks Ago

Two weeks ago, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi suggested Lesnar could be headed into a superfight showdown against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones now that the American was vacating his 205-pound title to move up to heavyweight.

“There are three heavyweight fighters I’d love to see Jon Jones fight. Obviously, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are two. Both would be incredible. But let me throw another name in there, too: Brock Lesnar. It might have happened in 2017 or 2018 had Jones not been suspended,” Raimondi posted.

So the news that Lesnar had suddenly become a free agent on Monday was met with newfound hype in the MMA community around the potential fight.

Lesnar vs. Fedor?

But some have suggested that Lesnar might actually be heading over to Bellator to face legendary heavyweight Emeliankio in a superfight that was supposed to happen years ago but never quite came to fruition.

🔥 Fedor Vs Brock Lesnar in @BellatorMMA rumors. 🔥 — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) August 31, 2020

Emelianenko is still considered by some to be the greatest MMA heavyweight champion ever. While Emelianenko never competed in the UFC, the 43-year-old Russian is often listed among the very best fighters ever from any MMA promotion.

UFC president Dan White revealed in the past that not finding a way to get Lesnar vs. Emelianenko done when both fighters were at the height of their popularity was his biggest regret as a promoter.

Bellator’s Scott Coker would now seem to have a chance to get that superfight deal done all these years later.

In fact, Lesnar vs. Emelianenko would be MMA’s version of the upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. was one of the biggest superfights in boxing that never got made. Now, it’s happening in 2020.

With Lesnar officially becoming a free agent, MMA might find a similar treasure appear later this year with Lesnar vs. Emelianenko.

