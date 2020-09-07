Eagles ‘Talked’ to Former Packers TE About Roster Spot: Report

A reunion may be en route for the Eagles and the best damn softball player in the NFL.

Philadelphia has been “talking” to former Packers tight end Richard Rodgers, per Inside the Birds insider Geoff Mosher. Rodgers was recently released (Sept. 5) by the Washington Football Team and the veteran would fill a void as the Eagles’ third tight end. It’s a fairly important position in Philly due to Doug Pederson’s proclivity for “12 Personnel” on offense.

If Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert were to get injured, they would need depth at tight end. The Eagles have one vacant roster spot, too, since they put safety Will Parks and receiver Quez Watkins on IR. Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc put them at 52.

And there’s arguably no one better equipped for that role than Rodgers. He signed a two-year contract with the Eagles last year but reached an injury settlement with the team in March after hurting his foot. He only appeared in eight games (one catch for seven yards) for the Eagles. Rodgers spent this summer at training camp in Washington but didn’t survive final roster cuts — another interesting angle considering they are Philly’s Week 1 opponent.

It's my understanding that they've talked to Richard Rodgers about coming back. Was just with Washington, #Eagles' Week 1 opponent, so that helps.

Prior to that, Rodgers spent four seasons in Green Bay where he was a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers. He racked up 120 receptions for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was best remembered for being on the receiving end of the “Miracle in Motown” when the Packers quarterback hit him for an improbable 61-yard hail mary pass to beat the Lions on the final play of regulation.

“Richard is the perfect guy for that type of situation,” former Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at the time. “Big body and his ability to go up — you see his old basketball skills — and high-point the football.”

Rodgers Popular in Eagles Locker Room

Rodgers only played two seasons in Philly but he definitely left an impression. Especially in the locker room. He was best known for his ability to swing a bat after winning Carson Wentz’s annual charity softball game in 2019.

Rodgers slugged 16 home runs that year to take the home-run derby crown, then he bombed a 400-foot moonshot to break a 16-16 tie and win it for Team Offense. Not surprisingly, he also won a charity softball home-run derby in Green Bay.

Richard Rodgers can CRUSH the ball! He hit 6 bombs to left field in the Home Run Derby🔥 pic.twitter.com/TIMddKLbkp — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 31, 2019

Wentz served as manager for Team Offense as the Eagles’ offensive and defensive units battled it out on the diamond at Citizens Bank Park. Thirty Eagles players participated and the event raised $500,000 for the AO1 Foundation.

“I’ve said it over and over. I couldn’t have gone to a better city that fits my personality,” Wentz said at the time. “Blue collar, work ethic, the passion that they bring to everything they do … I’m the same way, so I love it. I absolutely love it here and the fact that the city gets behind the event and the city gets behind what we’re doing with the AO1 Foundation is awesome.”

Your 2019 Home Run Derby Champion: Richard Rodgers!#AO1LeaveYourMark pic.twitter.com/8V3G7yjhzn — AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) May 31, 2019

Rodgers actually spent the final two weeks of the season in Philly last year after the Eagles lost Zach Ertz to a fractured rib. He played in the season finale against the Giants as the third tight end, behind Goedert and Josh Perkins. He brings tons of big-game experience to the table.

