Jason Kelce Asks for Beer at Charity Softball Game

Leave it to Jason Kelce to steal the show. The always-entertaining center was the life of the party at Friday night’s second annual charity softball game held at Citizens Bank Park. Kelce ended the festivities by flashing a $20 bill up on the Jumbotron and asking fans to buy him a cold beer. Then, he proceeded to scarf down a hot dog and run around the bases. It was peak Kelce.

Is a hot dog a sandwich? pic.twitter.com/AO2xLPUghw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 1, 2019

The event was a fundraiser for Carson Wentz’s AOI Foundation, an organization with a stated mission of “uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.” Thirty Eagles players participated in both a home run derby and a softball game, with 15,000 fans cheering on their every move. They raised $500,000.

“I’ve said it over and over. I couldn’t have gone to a better city that fits my personality,” Wentz said. “Blue collar, work ethic, the passion that they bring to everything they do … I’m the same way, so I love it. I absolutely love it here and the fact that the city gets behind the event and the city gets behind what we’re doing with the AO1 Foundation is awesome.”

Wentz, who actually played some third base and shortstop in high school, assumed the role of coach as he continues to recover from a season-ending back injury. However, the quarterback did take a few hacks in the batting cage.

“It felt great. It’s been a while, been a long time,” Wentz said.

Kelce showed up to the home run derby wearing a black crop top, basically a sports bra, with his hairy belly on full display. The crowd ate it up.

While Kelce may have won the fashion portion, the winner of the home run derby was Richard Rodgers. The backup tight end smashed 16 home runs, including a slew of them well beyond the makeshift netting and into the bleachers.

SHOT CALLED.@ZERTZ_86 @goedert33 & RICHARD RODGERS WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOMERUNS TO WALK IT OFF FOR TEAM OFFENSE #AO1LeaveYourMark pic.twitter.com/Z0yZghC80o — AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) June 1, 2019

Back to Kelce, though. After the game, Eagles insider Dave Spadaro pulled him aside for a quick interview where the topic of his favorite beverage came up. On cue, Kelce dead-panned: “A nice cold beer.” Then, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a crisp $20 bill and raised it over his head.

“I haven’t been able to get one tonight,” Kelce said. “This twenty-dollar bill is for anyone that wants to bring me a beer.”

