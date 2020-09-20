Falcons Lose Starting OL to Concerning Injury

The Falcons are crushing the Dallas Cowboy’s secondary but now injuries are piling up.

Right after Takk McKinley hobbled off of the field with an apparent groin injury, Falcons starting offensive tackle Kaleb McGary went down with a scary injury.

Close to the end zone protecting Brian Hill, McGary fell to the ground. He immediately grabbed the outside of his left knee and looked to be in pain. In a non-contact injury, McGary stayed on the field for a bit while trainers came out to attend to him.

Once he was up, he couldn’t put any weight on his left knee. I don’t want to speak too soon, but this looks like it could be bad. McGary, a former first-round pick in 2019, missed the start of his rookie season with a heart-related surgery. He has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Kaleb McGary ruled out with knee injury — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 20, 2020

With John Wetzel out too, Matt Gono will take his spot in the starting lineup for now.

Other Injuries Questionable to Return

LB Foye Oluokon (cramping)

S Ricardo Allen ( elbow)

Takk McKinley (groin)

