Falcons Sign Back Ex-Vikings WR to Practice Squad: Report

The Falcons are giving former Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell another shot by re-signing him to the practice squad, per Atlanta Falcons official website.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL is being more flexible about signing players on and off of the practice squad. Treadwell was cut just a week ago after spending the entire offseason training in Atlanta, so he should be ready to step up when needed.

Treadwell’s Resume

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.

Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season.

The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract. Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Treadwell Is Another First-Rounder

The reason Atlanta cut Treadwell in the first place was that he didn’t produce as he should have in training camp—he had too many dropped passes for an NFL vet.

Treadwell, 25, would have joined a talented offense of 10 former first-rounders.

Treadwell will still have to earn playing time as a backup to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley—both first-round picks.

Matt Ryan is also another first-rounder who has been the most consistent and reliable player in Atlanta’s franchise history.

Treadwell is also playing alongside former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, two other fresh faces in Atlanta and former first-rounders.

Other first-rounders on Atlanta’s offensive include; center Alex Mack, left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard James Carpenter, right guard Chris Lindstrom, and right tackle Kaleb McGary.