Week 2: Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview

The Atlanta Falcons touched down in Dallas yesterday to take on the Cowboys today at 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons landed in style so they zero choice but to win today, right?

Takk is “yeehaw” ready to show Dallas who’s the real Cowboy in town.

Takk McKinley is Texas ready. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/RxjSJRMnw2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 19, 2020

And can you name a better duo?

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup.

Cowboy Take Me Away. . .or Don’t

The Falcons and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing 2019 seasons and a horrible start to 2020. Today should be a bloody but fun battle as both teams are looking to get their first wins of the season.

Atlanta got cooked by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks while Dallas got a taste of Sean McVay’s revived Rams offense and defense.

Dallas has a new head coach on the sidelines, Mike McCarthy who is returning after a season off last year. McCarthy has a lot of pressure on him but certainly not as much pressure as Dan Quinn.

However, the pressure Quinn has to win today might be in his favor. After Atlanta lost seven of their first eight games in 2019, the Falcons rose back up with a 6-2 record in the second half of the season. This change definitely saved Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff from losing their jobs.

Arthur Blank isn’t going to put up with it anymore.

Falcons Offense v. Dak Prescott’s

In recent years, Dallas has had one of the best blocking lines on offense and defense but they didn’t look too hot last weekend. Dak Prescott always has one of the best in the backfield with Ezekiel Elliot.

But then you turn to Atlanta and Matt Ryan definitely has more options than Dak does in Dallas. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each collected over 100 yards receiving. And you can’t stop Todd Gurley in the red zone.

Dallas will be focusing on stopping Ryan’s primary targets today leaving Hayden Hurst open to making some plays.

Cornerback rookie Trevon Diggs will be on Julio Jones today and he’s about to get a taste of seven-time Pro Bowl speed.

Both teams have a winning offense, but it’ll come down to who has a better defense to make the stops.

Injury Reports

Atlanta – DT Marlon Davidson; CB Kendall Sheffield; DE Charles Harris; RD Quadree Ollison, T John Wetzel

Jake Matthews was questionable, but he will be playing today.

Dallas – CB Anthony Brown, LT Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith being out is in the Falcons favor. We’ll see what kind of pressure Atlanta can add with Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley. We certainly can’t forget about our prized possession Grady Jarrett.

Week 1 Team Rankings

Total Offense

Atlanta – 4th

Dallas – 14th

Total Defense

Atlanta – 29th

Dallas – 10th

Offensive DVOA (Football Outsiders)

Atlanta – 10th

Dallas – 12th

Defensive DVOA

Atlanta – 32nd

Seattle – 18th

Editor’s note: Atlanta is the underdog at +4 today…but I think they can cover the spread this time. There is way too much at stake for Atlanta to get a 0-2 start.

