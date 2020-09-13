Gisele Joins Tom Brady in Move to Tampa Bay Bucs in Derek Jeter’s House

Tom Brady’s move to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not just a big life change for the quarterback but also impacted his wife Gisele Bundchen. The couple’s transition down south is a little easier thanks to their new landlord Derek Jeter as Brady’s family is renting out the legendary MLB player’s Tampa home.

During an offseason interview on The Howard Stern Show, Brady opened up about the move and their decision to rent out Jeter’s Tampa pad. Brady emphasized that their Tampa home has plenty of space for family to join them as the quarterback begins a new football journey in the NFC.

“There’s enough space here,” Brady noted, per People. “We have my sister in law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone’s got a little of space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It’s been a good place to come down. He left it furnished for me so I didn’t have to deal with any of that.”



Brady & Gisele’s Kids Are Still Getting Used to Florida’s Warm Weather

Winter may now be a lot more palatable for Brady and Bundchen in Tampa, but the move has been a transition for the couple’s children. Brady and Bundchen have two kids together: Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has a son, John, from a previous relationship. The couple’s daughter Vivian is not a big fan of the Florida summers.

“We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter’s like, ‘Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?’” Brady noted on the Armchair Expert podcast, via Fox Business. “Every time we eat, we eat outside and it’s like 85 degrees, [and] she won’t eat outside with us. She goes inside the house. She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.’”

As for Brady, the quarterback added that he has done his time in the cold New England winters and is enjoying the warm weather.

Jeter’s House Is Worth More Than $14 Million

Brady and his family may be renters but their new home does not lack for luxury. Brady’s new house is located on the water on Davis Islands just 30 minutes south of Tampa. The property includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two boat lifts, a billiards room and a pool. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jeter’s Florida home is valued at more than $14 million and a typical rent payment could be as much as $75,000 a month unless Brady is getting a Michigan alumni discount.

“There are not many homes in the Tampa Bay market that exist like this, and even fewer that might be available for rent,” Coldwell Banker’s real estate agent Jennifer Zales explained to Tampa Bay Times. “In this case, you had a pre-existing relationship among the parties that could presumably affect the rental amount. But homes I have listed in the past of this scale could ask $75,000 a month or more.”