Analysts Overwhelmingly Take Ravens Runners Over Browns

When the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns do battle over the weekend, it will be a fight of toughness in the trenches and on the ground.

So which team, both of whom have excellent running backs, has the advantage on the ground for the first game of the season? According to 3 out of 4 panelists on Good Morning Football, the answer is the Ravens and their smash mouth ground game.

Ahead of the weekend, the matchup was analyzed and the conclusion was reached that the Ravens still have the best runners in the division.

Ravens vs Browns Which backfield do you like in this matchup? pic.twitter.com/pXMkVaNxak — GMFB (@gmfb) September 8, 2020

The vote for Kyle Brandt was with the Browns and Nick Chubb considering it’s a new season and Chubb is a tough runner. Every one of the other panelists went in the direction of the Ravens. Nate Burleson said that he believes Mark Ingram is the reason why with his toughness and physicality. As Peter Schrager said, the Ravens adding J.K. Dobbins was a huge win this offseason. Finally, Kay Adams pointed out that the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson, who is good enough to tip the scales himself.

It’s not a stretch to say this game could be decided by the runners, and if that’s the case, the Ravens might have the clear advantage not just because of how good they were last year, but how good they can be in 2020 as well.

Mark Ingram: Ravens Runners Want More in 2020

This offseason, the team added J.K. Dobbins to the mix and also have a solid backup in Gus Edwards. Returning, they have Mark Ingram, one of the best rushers from last season. Speaking with the media, Ingram admitted that the goal isn’t merely to be as good as they once were, but to be even better next year.

"We'll try to top that mark this year." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/fwDDWv4SM0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Ingram told the media:

“We have a great group of guys in the running back room, great offensive line, great coordinators. We broke the record last year, we’re trying to improve and trying to get better. We’ll be doing everything we can to try to top that mark this year. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and execution but we’re looking forward to it.”

This season, the Ravens can have just as good a ground game if not better given what Dobbins can do along with Ingram and even Edwards. Baltimore still also has Lamar Jackson to run the ball for them as well, which could help their numbers further.

All in all, Ingram’s claim doesn’t seem that wild.

Mark Ingram Predicted Greatness From Ravens Ground Game

Ingram was asked his thoughts on the team adding Dobbins to the mix. As expected, he didn’t hold back whatsoever. In a piece by Grant Gordon from NFL.com, Ingram’s comments are presented and it sure doesn’t sound as if he plans on the team slowing things down.

Gordon wrote:

Looking anything but concerned about Baltimore adding another stud to the stable, Ingram — along with his ever-present grin — told NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe on Thursday’s NFL Schedule Release ’20 that he’s excited about what Dobbins will add and their shared aspirations. “I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he run the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said Thursday. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

Interestingly, in 2019, the Ravens already had the best rushing attack in the league, so how much better could they be expected to get? It’s a scary thought for the AFC, as it’s already nearly impossible for the team to be stopped on offense thanks to their diverse attack.

It starts with this weekend’s matchup, one that could overwhelmingly favor the Ravens in the minds of the experts.

