Ravens Players, John Harbaugh Fired up for 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are setting their sights on the 2020 NFL season, and so far it’s clear that the players are fired up to get things going.

Baltimore kicks things off on Sunday, and the Ravens will have plenty of players that are dialed in and motivated in a major way when things get started.

Here’s a sampling of what the players and team are saying:

Game week.. whole life preparation came for this moment and we aint turning down now🤘🏽 — PQ™️ (@Patrickqueen_) September 7, 2020

Obviously, this is just a sampling and the Ravens have several other players likely just as excited. It’s neat to see everyone ready to go.

John Harbaugh Ready for 2020 Season

As one would expect, the team’s coach is fired up to get things going. John Harbaugh spoke recently, and said that the team is ready to go for 2020.

Harbaugh told the media:

“We are excited, it’s time to go play some football and we can’t wait. guys have been working hard at it, players and coaches. We’re just thrilled about the opportunity to go play. I believe the fans are excited too. It may have snuck up on the fans, but it hasn’t snuck up on us. Without having preseason games, I know the players and coaches are ready to go out and play a game. This will be a game that counts, so it’s very exciting.”

For the Ravens, it’s an exciting time ahead of 2020.

Ravens Cuts, 2020 Roster Revealed

By the time the late afternoon deadline rolled in, the Ravens had already made plenty of moves to get things in order. Here’s a look at the players they had cut from the roster in order to get to the NFL mandated 53 man limit.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/F3J4Sqhgec — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2020

As for the team’s practice squad, it came over the weekend as well and included several players that were cut from the roster by the team a day earlier.

We have made the following Practice Squad additions: pic.twitter.com/SKr3U1dw4j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 6, 2020

Overall, there were few surprises for the Ravens on either of these lists. The Ravens have a solid rookie group this season, and their practice squad will add some solid depth to the team this season at key spots on the on the offense and the defense in terms of preparing the team for battle.

Now, the Ravens will turn to figuring out how to win on the biggest stage this season with the roster they now have put together for the year ahead.

Ravens Game Named Best During 2020

Recently, the folks at Good Morning Football took a stab at naming the 7 games they were most excited to see on the 2020 schedule. Coming in at No. 4 was the Ravens battle with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the season in Week 3. According to Peter Schrager, that is must see television for anyone who loves football.

In honor of being 7 days away from kickoff… This is #GMFB's Top 7 Most Anticipated Matchups of 2020! Which game are we missing?? pic.twitter.com/7A1lWjxblq — GMFB (@gmfb) September 3, 2020

Schrager said:

“2 faces of the league right now if you ask me, it’s Lamar Jackson and it’s Patrick Mahomes and I appreciate Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but it’s a futures game right now. We’ll see these 2 guys going at it Week 3 on Monday Night Football, I cannot wait for it. The NFL, all the broadcast partners put in their dibs for what games they want, it’s a big summit meeting. ESPN said our No. 1 game we want is going to be Kansas City-Baltimore, we’d love to see that on Monday Night Football. It made news that ESPN was given this game over CBS, which is also an AFC partner. So to me, this is the game that all the networks wanted, it’s the game that we the fans want. There’s a revenge factor here. Lamar Jackson has never beaten the Chiefs, he’s 0-2 in his career. Let’s see if he can get one, this one’s at home. Remember, it’s the MVP vs. the Super Bowl MVP. It’s on Monday night, Week 3, let’s go.”

This is a blossoming rivalry between the teams and the sides, one that many believe will culminate in a potential AFC Championship match soon. The hope is that it happens starting this season, but until then, fans will merely have to whet their appetites with this game.

The start to all this excitement is coming soon.

READ NEXT: Monster Season Predicted for J.K. Dobbins