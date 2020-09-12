Syracuse vs UNC Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels will look to continue the upward trajectory they were on last season as they host Syracuse to open up each squad’s 2020 college football season.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how to watch a live stream of Syracuse vs UNC online for free:

Syracuse vs UNC Preview

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has had a clear message for his players heading into a season laden with expectations. With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the face of college football — from fans in the stands to how they get ready for games — the only thing to expect is the unexpected.

“The kids have been incredible because we eat differently. We sleep differently. We work out differently. We practice differently,” Brown told 97.9 The Hill. “Everything we’re doing is not the norm. And I will say I’ve been so amazed with the resilience, the patients and the consistency of the way these young people have been working and they’re not even questioning.”

North Carolina finished their first season under Brown on a high-note, throttling Temple in the Military Bowl 55-13. It was the program’s first bowl victory since 2013 and they’ll look to carry that momentum into a new year — albeit an unprecedented one.

“Our goals are different,” Brown said. “Last year, we were trying to beat somebody. Last year, we were trying to finish games. Last year, we were trying to get to a bowl game. This year, we want to win the league.”

Sam Howell will be the man under center for the Tar Heels and is coming off an incredible rookie campaign where he passed for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns. North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo expects big things of of Howell with a year under his belt.

“Last year, we were probably more limited than I’m used to being the first season because of the injury situation in the quarterback room,” Longo told reporters. “This year is a lot of fun, and I smile when I think about it, because we have been able to expand [the playbook] because we have more depth at quarterback.”

After finishing 10-3 in 2018, Syracuse stumbled to a 5-7 season a year ago. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers expects a mighty test from North Carolina in their opener. His Orange are 22-point underdogs on Saturday and will have to slow down Howell to have a chance.

“You’re talking about a person that a lot of people say is the second-best quarterback in the conference,” Babers said. “He’s got a big time arm. He can touch the entire football field, no doubt about it. He’s one of those guys that’s going to end up being a high draft pick.”

