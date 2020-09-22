UFC Star ‘Would Put Conor McGregor in a Wheelchair’

The UFC’s newest star, undefeated Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev, “would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair,” according to Chimaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. “Borz” has taken the promotion by storm, setting a modern-era record for winning three fights in a row within the quickest amount of time.

Chimaev fought on September 19 against Gerald Meerschaert in the featured bout of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley, and he won by first-round KO in only 17 seconds. That was his third promotional victory since July 15 and he is looking to get back to action as soon as possible.

Chimaev has competed in the UFC twice at middleweight and once at welterweight. And should he ever meet McGregor inside the Octagon, he would dominate the Irishman, Abdelaziz told TMZ in a recent interview.

He said that a fight between McGregor and Borz “wouldn’t be fair” and that “Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life.”

“I really, really mean it,” Abdelaziz said.

“I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter. Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck,” Abdelaziz said. He told TMZ that he wants McGregor to take care of his personal issues before he fights.

And if McGrgeor fought Chimaev, Abdelaziz said, “Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him.”

Abdelaziz Wants Chimaev to Fight a Massive Name Next, Thinks Demian Maia Would Be a Massive Underdog Against Chimaev

For Borz’s next bout, he has been linked to UFC legend Demian Maia, however nothing has been officially announced by the UFC. Abdelaziz is open to Chimaev fighting Maia, however he’d like to see the fighter compete against MMA superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“Demian Maia is a good fight, but I’m looking for [Chimaev] to fight Nate Diaz or [Jorge] Masvidal, some of these guys,” Abdelaziz told TMZ. “I think he would mop the floor with them too. I think he’ll beat the s*** out of these guys because I think these guys are a little bit older, they’re veterans, they’re great fighters, but I think there [are] levels to this. Like Kamaru Usman level, Gilbert Burns level, Khamzat, Vincente Luque level.”

“This is the guy who is on a different level [and] nobody wants to fight,” the manager continued. “And if Demain Maia is the guy, we’re going to fight Demian Maia. I don’t think it’s a fair fight, to be honest with you. I think the odds are going to be -1200 to fight Khamzat.”

Abdelaziz said that although he views Maia as a legend, fighting Chimaev wouldn’t “be good for his health.”

Chimaev Is Undefeated & Earned a UFC Record Last Saturday Night

A few months ago, Borz was unknown to most MMA fans, and he now holds the modern-era record for winning three bouts in a row within the shortest period of time, 66 days. Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15 and defeated John Phillips by second-round submission.

Ten days later, Borz was back inside the Octagon and he defeated Rhys McKee by first-round TKO. Then, on September 19, he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev has an undefeated professional record of 9-0 and is riding a wave of momentum.

