UFC Champ to Conor McGregor: ‘You Are Next’

Current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has taken aim at retired Irish superstar Conor McGregor. On September 6, “No Mercy” shared a clip of himself on the Russian late-night talk show Evening Urgant where he was interviewed by host Ivan Urgant. During the segment, Urgant put on headgear and Yan threw a kick at the host’s head.

The comedic bit ended with Urgant “knocked out” on the ground and No Mercy at his desk taking over the show.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Yan tagged “Notorious” and wrote: “you are next.” A fight between McGregor and Yan will likely never be scheduled as McGregor is a lot bigger than “No Mercy,” fighting at welterweight and lightweight. The lowest weight class McGregor has competed in is at featherweight which was years ago and since leaving it in 2016, the Irishman hasn’t looked back.

Should the 32-year-old fighter decided to return to the Octagon, it is unlikely that he will pursue a fight in a weight class lower than lightweight.

It’s not uncommon for fighters to “challenge” Notorious as he is the biggest name in the sport and will likely create headlines. See the video and the challenge below:

Yan has a professional MMA record of 15-1. He won the vacant bantamweight title in July when he defeated former featherweight king Jose Aldo by fifth-round TKO at UFC 251. He has been linked to No. 2 ranked Aljamain Sterling, however a fight has not been made official.

