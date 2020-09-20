Rising Star Sets UFC Record After Crushing KO

Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev was unknown to most MMA fans only a few months ago, and on Saturday night, the Russian-born fighter earned another record inside the Octagon. “Borz” took on Gerald Meerschaert in the featured bout of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley on September 19 and knocked him out in only 17 seconds.

Chimaev was coming off back-to-back victories inside the Octagon. In his promotional debut on July 15, Borz defeated John Phillips by submission and 10 days later, on July 25, he defeated Rhys McKee by TKO, setting a UFC record for the quickest back-to-back victories inside the Octagon.

Borz then set a UFC record for competing in three matches in the shortest period of time, 66 days. With his victory over Meerschaert on Saturday, Chimaev set another UFC record, three victories in the shortest span of time. As reported by ESPN, Chimaev surpassed Johnny Walker’s record of going 3-0 in 105 days. He also beat Bobby Green’s record of earning three UFC victories in 88 days.

Chimaev improved his undefeated professional record to 9-0.

He now looks toward a potential fight with UFC veteran Demian Maia. A fight has not been officially announced by the promotion, however UFC president Dana White revealed to the media prior to Chimaev’s fight with Meerschaert that should the Russian win, the UFC would look to book him vs. Maia for a match.

