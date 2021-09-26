Aaron Rodgers & Girlfriend Shailene Woodley Are Planning a Wedding

Much has been made about Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers, but the quarterback is also planning a wedding with girlfriend Shailene Woodley. Rodgers surprisingly revealed that he was engaged as he accepted the MVP award during the NFL Honors show on February 6, 2021. After speculation about Rodgers’ mystery fiancee, the couple went public with their relationship a few weeks later.

As for the wedding, Woodley noted during a July interview with Today that the couple has not started the intense planning process. The actress alluded to the ongoing pandemic as a factor, meaning it could be some time before the couple sets an actual wedding date.

“I mean honestly, that’s [the wedding] not even a conversation we’ve had, with the world today,” Woodley explained. “Yeah, we haven’t even talked about it. I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.”

During a February 23 interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Woodley confirmed their engagement and admitted she was a bit surprised to be dating an athlete. Woodley joked that her dog was a big encouragement to the couple’s relationship getting serious.

“When I first met him, my dog pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother because the three feet that I run with you when you throw me the ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,'” Woodley said with a smile.

The couple may not have a wedding date set, but Rodgers appears to be smitten with Woodley. During an Instagram Live interview, Rodgers described the relationship as the “best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Rodgers noted, per People. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

Rodgers broke the internet by casually mentioning he was engaged during his MVP acceptance speech. The Packers quarterback had remained quiet about his relationship status since ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick’s representatives released a statement about their breakup in July 2020.

Patrick Described Herself as ‘Broken Open’ After Her Split With Rodgers

Rodgers and Patrick had a very public relationship prior to their breakup, often posting photos of their adventures together on social media. The quarterback’s latest relationship has been much different with most people not knowing they were even dating prior to Rodgers casually revealing he was engaged. During an April appearance on National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Patrick admitted she was “broken up” as things came to an end with Rodgers.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick explained, per Vanity Fair. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”