Adam Johnson Named First Star in Ontario After Hockey Player Dies During Game: WATCH

Hockey player Adam Johnson, 29, was honored by one of his former teams after an on-ice accident claimed his life. The former NHL player died from an injury he sustained during a Nottingham Panthers game in the UK.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing,” the statement continued.

On October 29, 2023, Johnson was given the first star of the night following the Ontario Reign game. Following their win against the Abbotsford Canucks, the Reign named their three star players of the game; the first being Johnson, who spent two seasons with the team.

Forward Jacob Doty skated out to center ice holding a Johnson jersey and laid it over a stool. Each player who previously shared the ice with Johnson skated out to tap the jersey to pay their respects. Videos of the moving tribute have gone viral on social media platforms, such as TikTok.

Stars of the game are traditionally selected by attending media, highlighting players with standout performances.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Moving Tribute on Social Media

@spittinchiclets Best thing you’ll see tonight. Adam Johnson was honored as 1st star of the night for the Ontario Reign❤️ 🎥: OntarioReign/x ♬ original sound – Spittin Chiclets

Following Johnson’s tragic death, many of his former teammates spoke out about him.

“It’s really sad. He was a really nice guy who worked hard and had a great attitude. He was doing what he loved playing hockey. I am glad we got to share time with him as he lived his dream playing in the NHL and see him score his first goal in his home state,” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, according to The Athletic.

Johnson played for the Pens in 2018 through 2020, appearing in 13 NHL games before heading to the AHL.

His death has been an emotional for hockey fans around the globe. Many took to social media to react to the tribute.

“God bless him. I hope he’s a first liner in the sky,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Classy move, boys!” someone else added, giving credit to Ontario for giving Johnson the first star of the game.

“Very sad. Very moving tribute,” a third comment read.

Adam Johnson Died After His Neck With Slashed by the Blade of a Skate

Johnson was skating in the offensive zone when he collided with Matt Petgrave of the opposing team. As a result of the contact, Petgrave’s skate blade sliced into Johnson’s neck. After the collision, Johnson stood up, but quickly fell back down to the ice.

The ref approached Johnson and called the team’s medical staff over. Within a few minutes, emergency personnel quickly made their way over to Johnson. They performed CPR on the ice before transferring Johnson to a stretcher. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The team referred to the incident as a “freak accident,” according to ESPN.

READ NEXT: Concerns for Matthew Perry Were High Just Days Before His Death