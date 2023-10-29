Adam Johnson Video Shows Moment of Hockey Player’s Injury

Video shows the moment that hockey player Adam Johnson suffered an unusual, and ultimately, fatal injury on the ice. According to the Associated Press, the U.S.-born Johnson’s neck was cut by a skate blade in a freak accident during a game in include.

You can watch the video below, but beware that it is disturbing because of the moment it shows. However, it is not graphic in nature as it shows the collision from far away.

According to CNN, Johnson suffered a serious neck injury on Saturday, October 28, 2023, when the Nottingham Panthers played the Sheffield Steelers.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows Adam Johnson Sustained the Injury When He & Another Player Collided

The video shows that Johnson and another player collided. Johnson then attempted to get up, but he collapses back on the ice.

Johnson played hockey for the Nottingham Panthers. The team announced in a statement that Johnson had died from the “freak accident.”

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team wrote on October 29, 2023, on its X page.

The team praised Johnson as an “outstanding ice hockey player” and offered condolences to his family, partner and friends.

Ian Laperriere, who coached Johnson in the past, told the AP that Johnson was a “Great kid (and) teammate. Only great things to say about him.”

The Team Asked All Fans to Leave the Building ‘Due to a Major Medical Emergency’

After the injury occurred, the team wrote on X, “Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency.”

“33:47 – The game is stopped for a bad injury,” the team also wrote, indicating that players were returning to their locker rooms.

According to CNN the Panthers are in England’s major hockey league, the Elite Ice Hockey League.

In a news release, the National Hockey League mourned Johnson’s loss. “The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates,” the team wrote.

Johnson’s biography on the team’s page says he was born in Minnesota:

The Nottingham Panthers have signed experienced 29-year-old forward Adam Johnson to the roster for the 2023-24 season. Johnson has played in four of the world’s best leagues including 13 games for NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins. The USA-born forward began his professional career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18 in the American Hockey League, scoring 31 points (11+20) in the regular season. He spent three years in total with the Pennsylvania-based outfit, contributing 139 points (51+88) in league and playoff action. His performances saw him called up to Pittsburgh where he netted four points (1+3) in 13 matches over two years and scored the Penguins’ third goal in a 7-4 victory at Minnesota Wild in October 2019. In 2020-21, he played in the SHL – the top level in Sweden – scoring 12 points (7+5) before returning to the AHL. After a season-and-a-half split between Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Johnson spent last season in Germany’s DEL with Augsburger Panther.

