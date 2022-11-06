Alabama Fans Aghast at Week 10 LSU Loss

Alabama Fans Aghast at Week 10 LSU Loss

Getty Alabama shockingly lost to LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5, and Crimson Tide fans took to Twitter to share their dismay (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly making one of the gutsiest calls of the 2022 season and going for a 2-point conversion following LSU’s touchdown during their first possession in overtime led to Alabama losing its second game of the season — and possibly being knocked out of College Football Playoff contention. Needless to say, this development set social media on fire in the aftermath of the November 5 32-31 Alabama loss.

Bryce Young was hardly to blame, amassing 328 passing yards while throwing a touchdown, but his interception in the first quarter at the hands of Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard cost the Crimson Tide key early momentum and set the stage for a back-and-forth war. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also up to his usual tricks, going for 163 all-purpose yards. Truthfully, the Alabama defense’s inability to stop LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels when it mattered most ended up being the culprit to how Nick Saban will be missing the CFP for the second time since its inception in 2014.

Twitter was lit up with Crimson Tide criticisms shortly after LSU fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium:

How Alabama Can Still Make the College Football Playoff

It’s not over yet for Alabama when it comes to making the College Football Playoff, but the odds are certainly not in their favor following their second loss of the season — of which both were on the road and against current top 10 teams, mind you.

For the Crimson Tide to sneak into the CFP, they’ll first need to handle business against Ole Miss in Oxford next Saturday before knocking off far lesser competition in Austin Peay and Auburn during Week 12 and Week 13, respectively.

Once Alabama knocks off Ole Miss, the Rebels would then need to lose to either Arkansas or Mississippi State. That isn’t terribly probable, but probable doesn’t always pan out when it comes to college football, with Alabama-LSU being exhibit A to support that claim.

Nick Saban Takes Responsibility for Loss

Nick Saban wouldn’t let the players take the fall for what he considered his own coaching blunders against LSU — saying as much during the November 5 post-game presser in Baton Rouge.

“Look, I can’t blame the players,” Saban said. “I’m responsible for all this stuff, so if we didn’t do it right, that’s on me, and we’ve gotta do a better job of coaching the players so that we give them a better chance to have success and when we get opportunities, we take advantage of them.”

Alabama takes on Ole Miss at 2:30 pm central time November 12 at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium to salvage their season, if it already isn’t too late.

