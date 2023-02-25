Analyst Believes Alabama Revealing Brandon Miller Details Would’ve Done A Lot of Damage

According to Paul Finebaum during a February 23 appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, Alabama revealing details about Brandon Miller’s involvement in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris would’ve been even more damaging than those details coming out on February 22 — one that saw Miller’s teammate Darius Miles arrested for capital murder.

“The real question is should they have gotten this out in the open,” Finebaum said. “I want to say yes. But here’s the danger. If they had told us on Day 1 what they alluded to yesterday, then Brandon Miller would have been the story. A lot of damage would’ve been done since Day 1. Not saying a lot of damage hasn’t been done, it has. I think they were trying to protect him vs. telling the story of what really happened.”

According to Finebaum, the situation is something the University of Alabama’s athletic department is in complete control of. “That’s a judgement call by everyone,” he said. “Ultimately, this is a university decision.”

Stephen A. Smith’s Message to Brandon Miller

Stephen A. Smith had a direct message to Brandon Miller on the February 23 edition of ESPN First Take — and it was one that both praised his resiliency in the face of adversity and implored him to change his brazen behavior in the wake of the loss of an innocent life.

“I will applaud Brandon Miller the basketball player, from the standpoint that to endure what he was enduring last night,” Smith said. “And to go out there as a freshman and to put on that show on the road, absolutely showed a level of mental toughness that I believe NBA scouts, people on the next level will look at – assuming there’s nothing that comes from this from a legal perspective for him – they’ll look at that level of mental toughness and find a way to applaud that.”

“But as a young man, I want Brandon Miller to think about this – you didn’t pull the trigger, you didn’t shoot anybody, and it’s important to say that,” he said. “But it’s also important to say this – if you didn’t have that firearm to provide for Darius Miles and the person that he was with, a 23-year-old young lady probably would still be alive. And for you to have anything to do with that, it’s something that should make it very, very, very difficult for you to sleep at night as opposed to pumping your chest at people who were booing you.”

Nate Oats Says Brandon Miller Pat Down Pregame Ritual Will Stop

Fans noticed before Alabama’s 86-83 February 25 victory over Arkansas that Brandon Miller’s pregame ritual involved a teammate simulating a pat down of the 20-year-old star. During the postgame press conference, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said that Miller’s pregame pat down ritual will stop.

“Before I get started on the game, it was my brought to my attention after the game about our pregame introductions,” Oats said. “I think that’s something that’s been going on all year. I don’t really know. I don’t really watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year.”

A spotlight will continue to shine on Miller and the Alabama basketball program as more details emerge from this case.