Deion Sanders Could Be Poaching Pete Golding For Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders is reportedly headed to Colorado to become the head coach of the Buffaloes, and he could be bringing Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding with him to Boulder.

CBS Sports analyst Su’a Cravens, a former safety for the USC Trojans, shared on Twitter that his sources have informed him that ‘Prime Time’ is poaching his defensive coordinator from the Crimson Tide coaching staff:

!! HUGE UPDATE !! My sources are saying not only is Coach Prime to Colorado “a done deal” but Coach Sanders plans on bringing on a new DC from Alabama’s staff !! Expect an announcement from either Colorado/PrimeTime this weekend or early next week. Pac-12 is getting interesting — Su’a (@iammsuzy) December 2, 2022

Cravens’ wording leaves the door open for Sanders’ defensive coordinator choice to be someone other than Golding, but it has long been rumored that Nick Saban would be moving on from at least one of his coordinators in the offseason. Cory Lemer of Mike Farrell Sports wrote back on November 20 that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Saban let both Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien walk.

Nick Saban Has Deflected Blame Away From Coordinators in 2022

If Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien aren’t long for the Alabama football program, they will not be thrown under the bus on their way out of Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has defended his coordinators this season amidst cries from the fanbase of them being among the Tide’s main weaknesses.

“Do I think coordinators are in an important position of leadership and have a huge impact in preparation for a game?” Saban said via BamaOnline on November 8 following the LSU loss. “I don’t think there’s any question about that. But ultimately the responsibility for what happens on the field comes down to me.”

Saban took full responsibility for the things his coordinators were routinely blamed for, but didn’t let Golding and O’Brien completely off the hook. “So it’s all on me,” Saban conceded. “Now, are we all responsible to some degree? I think anybody in a leadership role in the organization is responsible. Everybody has to be responsible and accountable for their role. I’ve kind of defined those roles, but the ultimate responsibility is with whoever is in charge.”

Nick Saban Believes Pete Golding Has Done Good Job

While many Alabama fans see the defense’s fall from dominance the past two years as a sign that Pete Golding has overstayed his welcome in Tuscaloosa — and to a lesser extent that Nick Saban isn’t keeping up with the evolution of college football — his employer thinks differently.

Saban endorsed the job Golding has done during a November 16 press conference, saying he has done a good job. A really, really good job.

“I think Pete has done a really, really good job,” Saban said. “He’s very bright. He articulates well with the players. He’s a good teacher. I think he’s a good motivator. He’s done a very good job with the personnel that we have. I just really appreciate the really good job that he’s done. I think he’s made really positive steps every year since he’s been here. I love hiring younger guys like that and letting them grow and develop in the organization. He’s certainly done a fantastic job of that.”