Alabama Running Back ‘A Home Run Waiting to Happen’ in NFL

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a “home run waiting to happen” at the NFL level according to Field Gulls’ Devin Csigi — who described the 2023 NFL draft riser as such in a player profile of projected late first-round/early second-round draft prospects.

“Gibbs is a home run waiting to happen,” Csigi said in the opening lines of his preview of Alabama’s leading rusher in 2022.

Csigi went in-depth about the Crimson Tide’s running back’s versatile skillset in his preview of Gibbs.

“He uses his very good (7 on a 1-9 scale) burst to quickly hit the hole and explode out of it,” Csigi wrote. “He has a deadly jab step move that allows him to freeze defenders and get to the next level. His contact balance is very good (7) which allows him to bounce off multiple players en route to massive runs. His center of gravity never changes despite contact. He can spin out of a tackle from a bigger defender and stay perfectly aligned and connected with the ground allowing him to quickly get it going out of the tackle.”

Analyst Puzzled That Jahmyr Gibbs isn’t a First-Rounder

Gibbs raised his draft stock with eye-popping NFL Combine numbers on March 5, running a 4.36 40-yard dash time — the seventh fasted 40-yard dash time in the history of the Combine by a running back. Csigi is puzzled how that doesn’t make him a consensus first-round pick.

“Frankly I do not understand why Gibbs is not a consensus first round pick,” Csigi wrote.

Gibbs was then compared to a former Alabama redshirt who took off at Tennessee, and then became one of the best running backs in the NFL.

“He reminds me so much of Alvin Kamara and outside of his lack of power he does not have any true weakness as a runner,” Csigi said. “His pass pro does need a bit of work, but his impact as a receiver makes him a high end three down weapon.”

Csigi has high hopes for Gibbs as the pro level, saying, “Gibbs is undoubtedly a top-30 player in the class and has the talent to become one of the top 7-10 backs in football early in his career. Personally, I believe he will be a solid three-down starter early in his first season.”

Jahmyr Gibbs Has Met With Cowboys and Falcons

According to DallasCowboys.com’s Hailey Sutton, Gibbs has met with the Cowboys even though Texas running back Bijan Robinson has not despite the close proximity of Auston to Dallas. Sutton reports that Gibbs is bullish on the idea of playing for the Cowboys.

““Jahmyr Gibbs says he has met with the Cowboys, and would love the opportunity to play in Dallas,” Sutton said.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot also revealed on February 28 while speaking to a press scrum that Gibbs was among the players he spoke to.

Gibbs was among a lengthy list of players that also included Robinson at the running back position, offensive tackles Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Broderick Jones (Georgia), defensive ends Myles Murphy (Clemson), Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) and Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky).