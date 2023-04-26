Alabama Transfer Portal QB Target a Possible ‘Insurance Policy’

Tyler Buchner, a former Notre Dame quarterback who entered the transfer portal on April 25 while maintaining the right to return to South Bend if he so pleases, could be a possible “insurance policy” for the Alabama quarterback room — this, at least, according to Bama Hammer’s Zach Breathwaite.

“It is reasonable for fans to question the apparent pursuit of Tyler Buchner by Alabama Football given that he has not had any more success than the quarterbacks Bama already has on its team,” Breathwaite wrote. “Bama fans should consider that perhaps he is not being targeted as a bona fide starter at the position. Instead, he could be an insurance policy.”

Breathwaite doesn’t see Buchner’s visit as an indictment of the Crimson Tide’s current group of signal-callers despite the backlash from a poor A-Day showing from many talking heads.

“Many Bama fans have once again hit the panic button, taking this news as a sign that the Crimson Tide’s QB situation is worse than it appears,” Breathwaite wrote. “To make matters worse, the Notre Dame transfer is not exactly a proven commodity as a successful quarterback at the Power Five level. Regardless, Buchner’s visit is not necessarily an indictment on the signal callers that are currently on the roster.”

Nick Saban May Be ‘Anticipating a Transfer Exit’

Breathwaite did strike a worrying tone regarding the Alabama quarterback room in the wake of the Bucher news, suggesting that perhaps Nick Saban is hosting the Notre Dame transfer because he anticipates a defection from the Crimson Tide.

“Regardless of how the Crimson Tide quarterback competition plays out, there are only two QBs currently on the roster that aren’t true freshmen,” Breathwaite wrote. “Coach Nick Saban could very well be in search of some quality depth just in case something happens to one of his “older” quarterbacks. On a more pessimistic note, Saban could be anticipating a transfer exit from the quarterback room. If Bama brings Buchner in and no one departs, the room would suddenly be fairly crowded with five scholarship QBs.”

Offering his two cents, Breathwaite predicted that the quarterback question will have been overblown by the time September 2 rolls around.

“While it will be interesting to see how this plays out, I am a firm believer that Alabama football will be alright at quarterback,” Breathwaite wrote.

Top Alabama QBs Didn’t ‘Look Like World-Beaters’

Jalen Milroe (19/37 completions) and Ty Simpson (12/26 passing) both disappointed at A-Day, which was the primary reason why Buchner got a look from Alabama. According to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, neither looked like “world-beaters” on April 22 under the blistering southern sun at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Where could Buchner land, though? All eyes turned to Alabama when Buchner announced his decision to leave the Fighting Irish due to multiple reasons,” Sallee prefaced before saying, “One of which is Buchner’s connection to first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was calling plays for Notre Dame last season when Buchner won the starting job. Alabama, meanwhile, could be in the market for another option under center after neither Jalen Milroe nor Ty Simpson looked like world-beaters during Saturday’s spring game in Tuscaloosa.”

It remains to be seen if Bucher can look like a world-beater enough following a possible Alabama transfer to usurp the Crimson Tide’s two top quarterback options.