Analyst Comments on Brandon Miller Involvement in Darius Miles Shooting

A major update on the Darius Miles shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on January 17 is now implicating Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller — who reportedly provided the weapon used in Harris’ murder in a February 21 update from AL.com. ESPN’s Stewart Mandel weighed in on the incident on Twitter, going after Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats for saying it was a case of Miles “being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

What a bombshell. A likely first team All-American on the No. 2 team in the country provided his teammate a gun that became a murder weapon. And then his coach Nate Oats had the gall to call it “wrong place, wrong time!” https://t.co/NSQXnmFtKw — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 21, 2023

Miles and 20-year-old University of Alabama junior Michael “Buzz” Davis have been charged with capital murder after reportedly gunning down Harris while she was in a car with a friend of hers. Davis was the one who pulled the trigger. Miller and fellow Alabama basketball player, Jaden Bradley, were also on the scene.

What Nate Oats Said After Darius Miles Shooting

As it turns out, Oats was fully aware of Miller’s involvement in the Miles shooting all along. The Alabama basketball coach revealed as much on February 21 after a hearing for Miles’ capital murder charge.

“We’ve known the situation since [it happened],” Oats said to AL.com. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. So it’s sad.”

He then said the line that Mandel condemned in his tweet. “We knew about that. Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Jamea Harris’ Mother Describes Darius Miles Shooting Scene

Jamea Jonae Harris’s mother, DeCarla Heard, described to AL.com the scene at the shooting of her daughter on The Strip, a nightlife district of Tuscaloosa geared towards students at the University of Alabama.

“She (the cousin) said they were dancing around the car trying to get their attention,’’ Heard said. “They were like, ‘We got a boyfriend, we don’t want to talk. They kept going on and on and eventually her boyfriend in the back seat rolled down the window. He was like, ‘She already told you she got a boyfriend, you need to leave.'” According to Heard, one of the suspects repeatedly shouted, “You don’t know who I am, you don’t know what I do, I smack people.” She did not identify which suspected said that.

It was at that point when the victim, her boyfriend, and her cousin were blocked off from driving away from the scene. Heard described her daughter’s last moments. “He walked up to the car and pulled a gun,’’ she said. “He started shooting erratically, bullets going everywhere. He said he was running away shooting backwards at the car. That’s when the bullets struck my daughter.”