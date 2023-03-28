Freshman Wideout Could ‘Completely Change Dynamics of Alabama Offense’

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to have an overhauled offense due to the addition of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but according to Roll Tide Wire’s Sam Murphy, incoming 4-star freshman wideout Malik Benson could also be a transformational figure during the 2023 season.

Jermaine Burton, who will be entering his second season in Tuscaloosa and fourth collegiate season overall after spending his underclassmen years at Georgia, was given a shoutout from Murphy as well — but it was Benson who was credited with being capable of “completely changing” the dynamics of the Alabama offense.

“Jermaine Burton’s experience will be very essential for the Tide, but Benson is the guy who can completely change the dynamics of the Alabama offense,” Murphy wrote.

Because the position group didn’t see much development outside of Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Murphy feels the receiving corps will provide plenty of opportunities for new faces to thrive in 2023.

“The receiving corps wasn’t necessarily a strong suit in 2022, so there is definitely room for younger guys to crack the lineup,” Murphy wrote.

Ja’Corey Brooks Has ‘Star Potential’ For Alabama

Third-year receiver Ja’Corey Brooks could be a wild card in Alabama’s receiving corps, possibly being the key to a much-improved unit in 2023 should Burton and Benson pan out in their roles. Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood believes Brooks even has “star potential” for the Crimson Tide.

“Ja’Corey Brooks joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect back in the class of 2021 and has shown flashes of his star potential,” Blackwood said. “The next step for Brooks is to improve his consistency in his performance as well as provide leadership in the Alabama offense. If Brooks can accomplish those two things, look out!”

Blackwood sees the killer “B’s” of Burton, Benson, and Brooks anchoring the receiver room, and also believes the room could go from a relative weakness to a strength.

“As I see it, Alabama could potentially play as many as eight wide receivers with the first-team offense but the majority of those snaps will go to Burton, Brooks, and Benson,” Blackwood said. “The wide receivers room has a chance to be one of the strengths of the team this season for the Crimson Tide.”

Jermaine Burton Looking to be Role Model to Freshmen

While many could question if Burton, who was seen on camera smacking a female Tennessee fan following an October 15 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville, could be a mentor type to incoming freshman Alabama receivers, the 21-year-old claimed that he wants to be regardless.

“I’m excited about everything,” Burton said via BamaCentral. “I’m really excited about the Fourth Quarter Program, new guys coming in and seeing how they adjust to it. And adding a more veteran bar level going into my senior year, I feel like it’ll be great to interact with freshmen and whatnot coming in and actually having the chance to be a role model to them and leader to them.”