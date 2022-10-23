Twitter Celebrates Mississippi State’s First Touchdown in Tuscaloosa Since 2014

On Saturday, October 22, Alabama’s defense relented in the final seconds and gave up a rushing touchdown to an untouched Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks and while it was far from a consequential score relative to the day’s events — Alabama had wrapped up the three-touchdown spread by mid-way through the fourth quarter — it did have historical context; it was the first touchdown in Tuscaloosa for the Bulldogs since November 15, 2014.

In the last 3 matchups in Tuscaloosa dating back to November 10, 2018, Alabama had outscored Mississippi State 116-3. The 2020 and 2018 Tide both pitched a shutout against Will Rogers as a freshman and a 5th-year Nick Fitzgerald under center. Per David Murray of Dawgs Bite Magazine, Mississippi State had scored 1 touchdown against Alabama since the 1st quarter of their 2019 in Starkville. That was a 38-7 win for the Tide in a one-sided 90 Mile Drive rivalry that hasn’t gone the Bulldogs’ way since Nick Saban’s first season with Alabama in 2007. The last win for Mississippi State across state lines to the east was in 2006.

For such a ‘joyous’ occasion, social media celebrated the achievement in somewhat condescending fashion — even by its own fans:

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE DAK PRESCOTT WAS IN SCHOOL MISSISSIPPI STATE HAS SCORED A TOUCHDOWN AT ALABAMA — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) October 23, 2022

Hang the banner… Mississippi State has scored a Touchdown against Alabama in Bryant Denny Stadium. — RebsToday (@RebsToday) October 23, 2022

Listed below are the positives from the Mississippi State Alabama game: 1. State finally scored a Touchdown against Alabama

2. Next week is the Bye week for MSU

3. My wife @klbolin0216 made a fantastic bowl of Taco Soup That is all #HailState — Hunter Bolin (@Hunter_Bolin16) October 23, 2022

Took 60 minutes, but we have Mississippi State’s 1st Touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014…. — Trevor Down (@TrevorDown6) October 23, 2022

Mississippi State hasn’t scored a touchdown in Bryant Denny Stadium since I graduated from high school….JESUS 😂 what a day to be a Dawg — Whitt (@whittmightbefit) October 23, 2022

Nick Saban Defends Playing Jermaine Burton

Nick Saban didn’t do what many expected him to — that being sitting out Jermaine Burton after two separate videos surfaced of the receiver striking fans on October 15 after Alabama’s first loss of the year to Tennessee. One of the videos depicted the Crimson Tide receiver smacking a female fan on the field during a mass Neyland Stadium swarming by Volunteers fans.

Saban defended the decision to not only keep him on the active roster, but also play him during the 30-6 victory in Tuscaloosa against Mississippi State 22 during the October 22 postgame scrum. “I didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy,” Saban said. “If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either. But I’m not going to divulge that.”

Burton had two catches for 40 yards against the Bulldogs, but he is not emerging as a top Bryce Young target as has been expected of him following his transfer from the SEC’s other Bulldogs (Georgia) this past cycle. It was interesting to hear Saban allude to something more that went on last week in Knoxville. Things appeared clear on camera, so who knows what the Tide head coach feels makes that justifiable on Burton’s end.

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Honored After Death

In unspeakably tragic news, Mississippi State this past week announced the passing of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland just 2 days before turning 19. An industrial technology major, Westmoreland had been found in the Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville October 19. The cause of his death is unknown.

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death,” Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement released on the official team Twitter account.

Bryant-Denny Stadium featured a graphic during the October 22 matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide and Mississippi State players wore the initials “SM” and his No. 78 to honor his life.