Nick Saban’s Thoughts on Full Strength Alabama for Sugar Bowl

Nick Saban was a very happy man discussing his Alabama Crimson Tide’s lack of opt-outs ahead of the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State, set to take place New Year’s Eve (December 31) in New Orleans.

During a December 16 press conference, Saban spoke of how the opt-ins of NFL-bound Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. show how strong the culture is in Tuscaloosa. “I think Will and Bryce coming back to play in the game speaks volumes of the kind of culture we have in the program,” Saban said.

He also spoke about the leadership being displayed by Young and Anderson in coming back and risking injury ahead of the NFL draft just as Matt Corral did in 2021 for Ole Miss. “Guys like that wanting to try to improve themselves and have respect for their teammates to come back. They’re the leaders on the team, they’re the most inspirational players. That’s something that I think is very special as well.”

It’s clear that Nick Saban has great admiration for the guys that have chosen to give him one last effort in 2022, having reiterated that point during the Friday, December 16 press conference following the Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. opt-ins that afternoon — something that was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low

“We certainly have a great amount of appreciation and respect for the guys who are going to finish the season with the team, and we’re going to do the best job we can to help put those guys in a position where they have a chance to be successful,” Saban said.

The Alabama head coach also said that young players will have opportunities due to the transfer portal-induced depth chart openings . “There will be some opportunity for some new guys, no question. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.” The opt-ins from Young and Anderson increase the probability of a blowout of Kansas State leading to those opportunities.

Nick Saban’s 2019 Comments on Bowl Game Opt-outs

Back in 2019, Nick Saban did strike a sympathetic tone towards players who decided to sit out their bowl game in order to preserve their health and draft stock ahead of the following year’s NFL draft.

“I kind of get it if you’re a high first-round draft pick – (weighing) the money (available) and how you can protect and insure yourself – may make a business decision that says the risk is not worth the reward of playing in the game,” Saban said at the time via the Dothan Eagle (subscription required).

For those not solidly slotted to be selected on the first day of the NFL draft, Saban did sell the game as a chance to showcase talent though he did ultimately leave that choice to his players. “But if you’re not in that position, then you have an opportunity to showcase your talents and impress people with how you play in the (bowl) game,” Saban said. “And that’s pretty much what I told those guys, and it’s their choice.”