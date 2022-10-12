Nick Saban Delivers Details on Bryce Young Injury

Quarterback is the most critical position in college football.

If there was ever a doubt, Alabama‘s narrow 24-20 victory over Texas A&M as 24-point home favorites proved it.

Without the defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who sat out against the Aggies due to a right shoulder injury suffered against Arkansas on October 1, the Crimson Tide were within yards of its first loss since losing the National Championship to Georgia in 2021.

Traveling to Neyland Stadium is different in 2022 as undefeated No. 6 Tennessee is experiencing its best season in a decade-plus. The Crimson Tide, who already suffered a scare on the road against resurging Texas, need their superstar signal-caller for a game of this magnitude.

During an SEC teleconference on October 12, head coach Nick Saban delivered an update on Young’s injury status.

In Saban fashion, he started brief.

“People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” said Saban. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice some, and we’ll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses.”

Against A&M, Young wasn’t in street clothes. He was in full pads, and he was actively trying to play at one point during the game. Young was limited in throwing but could do “everything else,” according to Saban, who told ESPN during the broadcast.

In his absence, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe took over and was held to under 150 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. Though he found the end zone three times through the air, nothing is more concerning than the freshman’s two fumbles.

So, why didn’t Young play?

“I didn’t think that he was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job the way he’s capable of doing it,” Saban said. “He’s made a lot of progress from that point, so hopefully, that will change in the near future.”

While there’s nothing absolute about the sophomore QB’s status, Saban’s comments should encourage Alabama fans, albeit without much detail.

Can Alabama beat Tennesee without Bryce Young?

It’s hard to believe Milroe, a freshman project QB with a high ceiling, but a ton of room to grow, can beat a top-10 team on the road, especially at Neyland.

After nearly coughing up a game at home against a 3-3 opponent, is there any way Milroe can lead the Crimson Tide to an ultra-important win against their rivals?

Pro Football Focus, which grades every player and every team in college football, graded the freshman as one of the worst quarterbacks in college football in Week 6.

With a 27.6 passing grade, his 63.7 rushing grade isn’t impressive. Unless he heavily improves in one skill set, Alabama will be forced to change its offensive game plan and capabilities when Milroe is under center.

In games like this, where Alabama’s leverage in the SEC is at stake, Saban & his staff can’t afford a player who forces them to change their strategy offensively.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Spread Analysis, Young’s Impact

The spread might tell us everything we need to know about Young’s injury status.

At the time of writing, Alabama is a 7.5-point road favorite after opening the week as 8.5-point favorites. The line went a point in Tennesse’s direction but hadn’t passed a key number in sports betting, which is the value of a touchdown (7).

If the line dips to 6.5, there is serious cash or pro bettors on the Volunteers. They currently possess 82% of the bets and 74% of the money, according to The Action Network.

Typically, Vegas will receive news on injuries privately and adjust their lines accordingly between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings of game week.

If the spread moves vigorously one way or the other, that will signify one of two things, either Young isn’t playing, or there’s a clear winning side in this matchup, betting-wise.