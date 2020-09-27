Ansu Fati Smashes Home Barcelona’s 1st Goal of the Season [WATCH]

Ansu Fati took just 17 minutes to smash home Barcelona’s first goal of the 2020-21 La Liga season on Sunday against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old opened his account for the new campaign in some style with a terrific finish from a Jordi Alba pull-back to fire Ronald Koeman’s side in front.

Fati did not have to wait too much longer to score his second of the season either. The Spain international coolly tucked home after good work from Philippe Coutinho four minutes later.

Barcelona added a third on 35 minutes with Fati involved once again. The youngster won a penalty after being tripped in the area, and captain Lionel Messi converted the spot-kick for his first goal of the season.

The goals cap an excellent week for the youngster. He was officially promoted to the first team ahead of the match, was handed the No. 22 shirt, and an increased buyout clause of €400 million ($466m).

Ansu In From The Start

Fati was named in Koeman’s first starting XI, lining up in attack alongside Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Coutinho. Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao had to settle for a place on the bench.

Koeman had taken time out to praise the teenager ahead of the match in his pre-season press conference.

“He’s a great talent for the club. There are few players at his age that have shown his level to play for Barcelona. He still needs to learn things but he’s made his debut for Spain and that means something. “Luis Enrique has chosen him because he’s seen how good he is. For me he is a player for the future of the club. At his age now it is very impressive to have the level he has and to play in the Barca first team at his age.”

It was, therefore, no surprise all to see the youngster in the starting line-up, and Koeman’s faith in the teenager was richly rewarded by his goals against Villarreal.

