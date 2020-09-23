Barcelona Confirm Ansu Fati’s Shirt Number, New Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati has been officially promoted to the first-team squad and will wear the No. 22 shirt next season.

The teenager made the breakthrough last season in stunning style, breaking records all over the place and giving supporters huge optimism for the future. Fati’s promotion to the first-team also means his buyout clause has increased to €400 million ($466m).

Barcelona confirmed the news in an official statement:

“Ansu Fati has become an official member of the FC Barcelona first team. The 17-year-old, who was already training and playing with the senior squad since the beginning of last season, will wear number 22, and his buyout clause has been raised from 170 million to 400 million euros, as already announced following the review of his contract in December.”

The teenager takes over the No. 22 shirt from Arturo Vidal who has just sealed a permanent switch to Serie A side Inter. Other famous names to wear the number for Barcelona include Frank de Boer, Luis García, Eric Abidal and Dani Alves.

Fati Fit For Barcelona’s Opener

Fati looks set to play a prominent role for Barcelona in the new season under Ronald Koeman. The teenager is fit for the club’s opening La Liga game of the new campaign on Sunday against Villarreal after recovering from a hip injury.

The problem saw Fati miss Barcelona’s first two pre-season friendlies against Nastic and Girona, but he was back in the starting XI for the Joan Gamper Trophy win against Elche.

Koeman is expected to start the same team on Sunday against Villarreal, meaning Fati will line up alongside captain Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Philippe Coutinho in the Barcelona attack.

Fati Deserved Promotion

Fati’s promotion to the first team comes as no surprise and is deserved reward for the youngster’s exploits last season. He ended 2019-20 with eight goals from 33 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona’s latest superstar then went on to make more history at international level. He was called up to the Spain national team by manager Luis Enrique, making his debut in the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Fati then scored on his first start for Spain, a 4-0 victory over Ukraine, becoming the youngest player ever to score for La Roja, at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

