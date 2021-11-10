Falcons Add Another CB, Starting Edge Returns to Practice

After bumping up cornerback Chris Williamson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons added some more cornerback depth by signing Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.
And no––there is no relation to tight end Kyle Pitts.
Pitts, 29, initially went undrafted in 2016 and was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. He also had short stops at the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. His longest stint, however, was with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-2019. Pitts has played in a total of 40 NFL games but hasn’t seen action in a regular-season game since 2018.
Dante Fowler Returns to Practice
In other news, Falcons’ starting edge Dante Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday.
Fowler landed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury on October 22nd. He currently leads the team in pressures, sacks, and hits. Through five games so far, Folwer has recorded 12 tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.
The Falcons are now 4-4 with hopes of being playoff contenders but they’ll have to get past a 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team first. Fowler’s absence has certainly been missed, but whether or not he suits up on Sunday vs. Dallas remains to be seen, per head coach Arthur Smith.
“It doesn’t mean he’s going to necessarily play, but he’s going to practice,” Smith said before Tuesday’s practice, via AP News.
As of Wednesday, November 10, Fowler has a 21-day window that he can be elevated to the active roster.
Falcons Week 10 Depth Chart vs. Dallas Cowboys
Below is the Falcons’ Week 10 depth chart against the Cowboys, whom they face on the road this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Dustin Colquitt
LS: Josh Harris
H: Dustin Colquitt
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
In addition to signing Pitts and Williamson, the Falcons also signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the 53-man roster following his strong performance in Atlanta’s 27-25 win over the Saints last week.
