Falcons Add Another CB, Starting Edge Returns to Practice

After bumping up cornerback Chris Williamson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons added some more cornerback depth by signing Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

And no––there is no relation to tight end Kyle Pitts.

Falcons sign DB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Pitts grew up just outside Pittsburgh and played at…Pitt. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 10, 2021

Pitts, 29, initially went undrafted in 2016 and was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. He also had short stops at the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. His longest stint, however, was with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-2019. Pitts has played in a total of 40 NFL games but hasn’t seen action in a regular-season game since 2018.

Dante Fowler Returns to Practice

In other news, Falcons’ starting edge Dante Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday.

Fowler landed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury on October 22nd. He currently leads the team in pressures, sacks, and hits. Through five games so far, Folwer has recorded 12 tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

#Falcons OLB Dante Fowler (left knee brace) working on his take off. pic.twitter.com/dMgTNvIfja — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 10, 2021

The Falcons are now 4-4 with hopes of being playoff contenders but they’ll have to get past a 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team first. Fowler’s absence has certainly been missed, but whether or not he suits up on Sunday vs. Dallas remains to be seen, per head coach Arthur Smith.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to necessarily play, but he’s going to practice,” Smith said before Tuesday’s practice, via AP News.

As of Wednesday, November 10, Fowler has a 21-day window that he can be elevated to the active roster.

Falcons Week 10 Depth Chart vs. Dallas Cowboys

Below is the Falcons’ Week 10 depth chart against the Cowboys, whom they face on the road this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

In addition to signing Pitts and Williamson, the Falcons also signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the 53-man roster following his strong performance in Atlanta’s 27-25 win over the Saints last week.

