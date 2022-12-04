Falcons HC Arthur Smith Hints at Potential QB Change

And that is likely a wrap for the Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 playoff hopes and dreams.

After losing 19-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, the Falcons are en route out of the hunt and fans are calling for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to finish the season.

Is it time to listen to them?

Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again against an explosive Steelers defense as he completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Falcons now enter their bye week and according to head coach Arthur Smith, changes will be made.

“Everything’s on the table,” Smith told reporters after the game when asked about making the switch to Ridder. “It’ll be good to take a step back. There will be changes made. We have to look at everything.”

Smith Remains Vague on QB Switch

Despite Smith saying he was open to making changes, he remained vague on exactly what would be changing, so it still leaves the QB switch question up in the air but certainly not ruled out.

“We just finished the game,” Smith said after the Falcons’ loss to the Steelers. “But obviously, we have some private thoughts. We need to decompress. We need to meet as a staff. There are a lot of things we’re sure we’ve been close, but we have to evaluate everything. We have to get back over the hump, get back in the winning category.”

“There’s a lot that needs to be evaluated, talked about, discussed. I understand the questions right now, but the game just ended. The bye is coming at a good time for us.”

As for Mariota, he claims he’s not thinking of a change upcoming.

“That’s not necessarily where my mind is at,” Mariota said in response to a reporter asking if he would understand if the team made a QB change. “You’re still trying to reflect on what happened during the game. At the end of the day, they (the coaching staff) have to make a decision that’s best for the team. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m not really thinking about that right now.”

There is still a small chance the Falcons fall back into the race if they can finish strong and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with the rest of the NFC South tank.

But the changes Smith decides on will factor into whether or not they can stay alive.

Falcons Pleased With Ridder’s Progress

Less than a month ago, when fans first took over Twitter and begged Atlanta to bench Mariota, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport put out a report that the Falcons have been happy with Ridder’s progress behind the scenes.

“The Falcons, sources say, do love the development of the third-rounder from Cincinnati,” Rapoport wrote. “In the preseason, he flashed poise and accuracy. It was enough to allow the Falcons to have him be their backup, rather than sign a veteran in case Mariota was injured. That is faith in their rookie.”

If the Falcons do decide to make the switch, Ridder would start under center against the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Bucs.