49ers’ Blockbuster Trade ‘Screams’ Trey Lance

BYU held their Pro Day today and guess who was there? San Francisco 49ers’ general manager John Lynch.

But that’s not the juicy part.

While Lynch was at the pro day, the Niners made a very surprising blockbuster trade, twice.

The 49ers have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Niners have surrendered their original No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 third-rounder (Robert Saleh compensatory selection), and a first-round pick in both 2022 and 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Friday.

Who Are the Niners After?

The biggest question remains, “who are the 49ers after?”

After trying so hard in free agency for a backup quarterback, it’s obvious that’s what they want. The 2021 draft class is stack with top signal-caller talent, but it appears one might make more sense than the other.

Falcons’ reported Kelsey Conway called out a hot take made by NFL analyst, Chris Simms, who believes the Niners are after Mac Jones.

Conway begs to differ tweeting, “If I’m wrong on this I’ll own it but I just don’t think the 49ers gave up their first-round picks for 2 years for Mac Jones. This screams Trey Lance to me given Kyle Shanahan’s system & the brains behind him and OC Mike McDaniel. So many more options with Lance & his mobility.”

Trey Lance’s Success at North Dakota State

North Dakota State has been a dominant force over the past few years, however, this year was a bit different with COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season after just one game.

The one game that the Bisons did play was against Central Arkansas and Lance looked a bit rusty, completing just 15 out of 30 passes for 149 yards and an interception. He added some help on the ground, turning 15 carries into 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Before the virus plagued the sports world, Lance had an outstanding season in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He led ND State to an undefeated season and a National Championship, completing 67 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also flashed his dual-threat personality, running for 1,100 yards, and picked up 14 rushing touchdowns.

But the Niners Could Also Be Eyeing Zach Wilson

The Cougars’ QB product had already reportedly been on the Niners’ radar as they went to see him play in the middle of the season.

Wilson led an undefeated BYU team before they were upset by Coastal Carolina in a last-minute matchup.

The junior QB ended the 2020 season throwing for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also added 254 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns, which shows how much of a duel-threat he really is.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller also reported during the season that the Niners had scouted Wilson and Alabama’s signal-caller Mac Jones.

Wilson Believes He’d Fit in the Bay Area

The 6-3, 210-pound gunslinger didn’t shy away from saying he would fit right in with the Niners’ offense.

“I haven’t watched a ton of specifics with NFL teams as far as what offenses they run,” Wilson said via KNBR. “One just off the top of my head is the 49ers, because I’m very familiar with what Kyle Shanahan does and the system that they have in place and I think I’d fit in well there.”

BYU’s offense with Wilson under center used plenty of similar schemes the Niners have grown to use such as play-action plays incorporating tight ends and fullbacks. With Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling expertise and a 100% healthy 49ers offense, the possibilities could be endless for Wilson in San Francisco.

Wilson is slated to be picked off the boards before Trey Lance, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Niners do at No. 3 overall.