Former Falcons WR Finds New Home with Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran wide receiver, Bryan Edwards, on Thursday, November 24, just before their Week 12 loss to the Washington Commanders.

However, it didn’t take long for Edwards to find a new home after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chiefs have signed former Raiders and Falcons WR Bryan Edwards to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2022

In a corresponding move to make room for Edwards on the practice squad, Kansas City released defensive end Azur Kamara, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

The Falcons Traded the Raiders for Edwards

Desperately in need of wide receiver help ahead of the 2022 season with Calvin Ridley suspended, the Falcons made a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for the former third-round pick.

The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick.

This trade initially brought Atlanta fans a lot of excitement because as a 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver, Edwards had been compared to NFL greats such as Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, according to Raiders’ Levi Edwards.

And not just that, but also the fact he would be joining two more giants on Atlanta’s receiving offense in 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end Kyle Pitts and 6-foot-4, 209-pound wideout Drake London. However, things didn’t turn out how Atlanta had planned in a run-heavy offense.

The Raiders drafted Edwards out of South Carolina at 81st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started alongside Henry Ruggs as a rookie and finished his first big league season appearing in 12 games with 3 starts, recording 11 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. His production increased last fall as Edwards finished the 2021 season with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards appeared in just four games for Atlanta this season, catching three of five targets for 15 total receiving yards.

While Edwards wasn’t the right fit for Atlanta’s offense hopefully, he can settle in nicely with the Chiefs’ steady passing game and turn things around for himself.

Falcons Remain High on Rookie WR

Meanwhile, the Falcons remain high on their rookie wide receiver, Drake London, who was held to less than 50 yards for the ninth-straight time on Sunday.

The Falcons’ 2022 first-round pick out of Southern Cal, caught just two passes on four targets for 29 yards in the team’s 19-13 loss to Washington.

“He’s like most rookies, there’s some things he’s got to figure it out,” Smith said during a press conference on Monday, November 28. “We’re very pleased where he’s at, and we can continue to find ways to get him the football.”

London was off to a hot start at the beginning of the season where he logged 16 receptions for 214 yards and two scores through just three outings. Through the last nine games, he’s accumulated a total of 224 yards for two TDS.

Despite a drop in his overall production, Smith isn’t worried one bit. In fact, he’s been a good distraction, which has given veteran wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus some more opportunities.

“We’re able to hit him for the explosive that got us down there,” Smith said. “So, that’s the deal. He’s a huge part of our offense.”