Proposed Falcons Trade Sends No. 8 Pick to Cowboys for Haul

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, giving them an opportunity to draft a potential impact player. With the Falcons having a lack of cap space after signing Kirk Cousins, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send the Dallas Cowboys the No. 8 pick for the No. 24 pick, No. 56 pick, and a 2025-first round pick.

Moving the No. 8 pick in this proposed deal would allow the Falcons to land more talent to pair with Cousins and the rest of the roster.

“The Atlanta Falcons addressed their biggest concern by signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins at the onset of free agency,” Kay wrote in an April 15 column where he proposed one trade for each team picking in the top 10. “They can now focus on fine-tuning the remainder of the roster.

“Unfortunately, Atlanta doesn’t have much in the way of cap space to work with following the blockbuster Cousins signing. It needs to have a strong draft to field a complete lineup that’s capable of making a Super Bowl run. Trading down from No. 8 overall would give the Falcons more chances at unearthing contributors not only this year, but also in future seasons.”

No. 8 a ‘Valuable’ Draft Spot

The expectation is for Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye to be selected with the first three picks in the draft. Dan Parr of NFL.com released his latest mock draft on April 18, mocking Williams, Daniels, and Maye in the top three. However, the Atlanta Falcons No. 8 pick still has value due to teams looking for help on either side of the football.

In the scenario where all three quarterbacks are drafted with the first three picks, teams will still have a chance to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Joe Alt, Dallas Turner, Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, J.J. McCarthy, and many other high-level prospects.

Due to the value of the pick, the Dallas Cowboys could be willing to move a future first-round pick, according to Kay.

“Atlanta’s pick shouldn’t be too pricy since the top quarterbacks should be long gone, but No. 8 is still a valuable spot for teams in need of offensive tackle help that want to jump ahead of the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. That alone could be worth an additional first-rounder in 2025, plus a first-round pick swap this year.”

Falcons’ Key Draft Needs

As the Atlanta Falcons approach the draft, they have three needs, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

In his April 19 column exploring the key needs in the draft, Kendall views an edge rusher, cornerback, and wide receiver as priorities.

“The Falcons are moving to a 3-4 base, meaning they may not be interested in bringing back last year’s starters, Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell, both of whom remain free agents. Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, Zach Harrison and DeAngelo Malone are the current candidates on the roster, but a starting-caliber player in the draft would help.”

He later adds that despite adding three wide receivers, there’s a need for more. If Harrison, Nabers, or Odunze is available at No. 8, it’ll be “interesting” to see what the Falcons do.

“Yes, the Falcons added three wide receivers during March to team up with Drake London, but there’s room for more, and it will be especially interesting if one of this year’s three top prospects — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze — is available at No. 8.”